The sex icon Sunny Leone is back to sizzle the television with MTV Splitsvilla Season 10. Apart from being a former adult actor, she now rules the hearts of the audiences with her hot item numbers.
Here are top seven interesting facts about this bombshell you would love to know:
- The former adult actress' real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra and this Indo-Canadian hottie has many feathers in her hat. She is an actress, a model, a business woman and now a mommy!
Proud parents - @SunnyLeone and @DanielWeber99 have adopted a baby girl and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. pic.twitter.com/CSInM8jhtZ— B4U (@THEOFFICIALB4U) July 21, 2017
- Sunny was often questioned about whether she would ever be a mother. She and her husband Daniel Weber recently adopted a 21-month-old bundle of joy from Latur in Maharashtra, India. Sunny decided against changing her daughter's name, which is Nisha.
- She became a part of Bollywood after being a contestant on the show Big Boss, but she honestly never thought she would ever act in a movie, she revealed in an interview.
- Sunny Leone was the most searched celebrity in India, according to a statement by internet giant Google. She topped the list leaving behind many other celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, SRK, Alia Bhatt and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi! But did you know the very popular name "Sunny" was something she randomly came up with when she entered the porn industry.
Sunny Leone is pretty active on social media and recently, she released customised emojis on social media. Kim Kardashian was the first one to start this trend. The emoticons will be available on an app called Emojifi which can be downloaded from Google Play store and Appstore.
- Believe it or not, this sexy siren used to be a geek. When she was a student, guys never showed interest in her until she turned 18 years of age.
- Sunny Leone told a fan on Twitter that her dream role in a movie is that of a superhero.
