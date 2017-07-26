Kendall Jenner Pepsi advert causes outrage and amusement on Twitter Close
Kendall Jenner Pepsi advert causes outrage and amusement on Twitter

Modelling is not an easy task, it is a tough industry but it can be rewarding too. If things fall into place and if one gets the right exposure, the industry can make you super rich.

Take a look at the seven highest paid models whose earnings will blow your mind:

Gisele Bundchen ($30.5 million)

Although Gisele Bundchen has retired, she tops the list of the highest paid models. In fact, she has been on the top for more than ten years. The Brazilian model is also an actress and producer who played supporting roles in Taxi (2004) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Her estimated earning of $30.5 million makes her the highest paid model in the world.

Adriana Lima ($10.5 million)

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima is the longest-running Victoria's Secret Angel. With yearly earning of $10.5 million, she comes at the second position in the list of highest paid models. 

Karlie Kloss
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his SpringSummer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 1, 2016.Reuters

Karlie Kloss ($10 million)

American model Karlie Kloss is one of the most beautiful models of America. In fact, Kloss was one of the best Victoria's Secret Angel from 2011 to 2014. Her estimated earning is as much as $10 million.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Kendall Jenner ($10 million)

Popular model Kendall Jenner is currently one of the world's highest paid models. Jenner has an estimated earning of $10 million and has 82.3 million followers on Instagram to make her one of the most popular models.

Gigi Hadid
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017.Reuters

Gigi Hadid ($9 million)

Gigi is one of the highest paid models at the tender age of 22. Her estimated earning is of $9 million partly owing to the deals with Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, BMW and Topshop.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Model Rosie Huntington presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York.Reuters

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ($9 million)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the glamorous English model, earns $9 million. According to Forbes, "a royalty cut her own series of lingerie, make-up and fragrances lines for department store Marks & Spencers account for the majority newcomer, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley."

Cara Delevingne
Pictured: Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013.Reuters

Cara Delevingne ($8.5 million)

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is more focused on the film work, but yet she is hugely popular in the modelling industry. Her estimated earning is $8.5 million and she has 34 million followers on Instagram.

Related