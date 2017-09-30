A great party often leads to a not-so-great hangover the next day. While some headaches go away with a couple of aspirins or coffee, some need heavy breakfast. You often need a lot of food to get away with the bad hangover and your months of healthy diet and lifestyle goes in vain.

So, Cosmopolitan revealed the cures that the nutritionists rely upon when they have a hangover. Take a look at some ideas of foods which are believed to be healthy and can help you during a hangover:

Filling porridge

It is suggested by Rhiannon Lambert, a Registered Nutritionist and founder of leading Harley Street clinic Rhitrition to have a "smoothie bowl or a filling porridge with nut butter and berries."

Rhiannon Lambert told: "I'm never a big drinker, so it doesn't take a lot for me to feel the impact of alcohol! With hydration being a cornerstone of healthy living, I always remind myself to drink far more water on the day after drinking that I would normally so it could easily be over 2 liters. On the menu would be a refreshing smoothie bowl or a filling porridge with nut butter and berries."

Egg mayo sandwich

Nutritionist Kim Pearson working in partnership with BetterYou goes for egg mayo sandwich, smoked haddock fishcakes or porridge that depends on the time of the day and how bad the hangover is.

Carbs

Carbs are a must for Katharina Kaiser when she gets a bad hangover who is a nutrition specialist at Freeletics, a fitness company.

Apart from it, she says: "I basically focus on two things: first, I try to 'flood' my body with minerals to help it a bit with detoxification processes. Therefore, I drink a green smoothie or coconut water. The second thing is quite pragmatic. I have to eat something savoury (and not too spicy, to give the stomach a chance to relax)."

Kaiser likes eating something like a stew with potatoes and beans.

Eggs on toast

Registered Associate Nutritionist and Nutrition Manager at Spoon Guru, Alexis Poole likes eggs on toast after a night out. Moreover, Poole also likes to have carbs as she says: "Having bread, hungover or not, is not a bad thing!"

Drink a lot of fluids

A nutritionist at Weight Watchers, Steph Williams says that drinking a lot of fluids that works great for her during a bad hangover. Steph Williams swears by scrambled eggs and avocado on toast for the rest of the day.

Steph Williams says: "While I'd love to binge on beige food all day like pizza, crisps and ice cream, I have found that I actually feel better when I drink lots of fluids." The nutritionist believes the real cure for a hangover is time and re-hydration

Smoked salmon

A nutritionist at Protein World, Faye Townsend's ideal hangover breakfast is Smoked Salmon, eggs and asparagus. The nutritionist also likes to keep stay hydrated by having water in between alcoholic drinks.

Townsend says: "Often after a night of heavy drinking, I crave a greasy fry up, but I can't stomach it. In the past, I've gone to the nearest café to my house and gorged, but this food always irritates my stomach and makes me feel bad for the rest of the day."

So the nutritionist prefers eggs in breakfast as eggs contain two amino acids (Taurine and Cysteine) which help to fight the hangovers.

Guacamole on toast

Clinical Nutritionist at BioCare, Manal Chouchane goes for 'Guacamole on toast & coconut water' to satisfy cravings for high carbohydrate and fat foods during hungover. Coconut water is best for hydration and provides electrolyte balance.