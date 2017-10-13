The dawn of the new century initiated significant changes in Indian automobile industry. The industry opened on a massive scale, which in turn led to the arrival of many global brands including the likes of Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Harley-Davidson and Triumph Motorcycles in India.

Subsequently, Indian automobile industry witnessed tremendous growth and is now one of the largest automobile production hubs in the world. Many global carmakers are now closely watching Indian market and already have made a move to enter the subcontinent.

These seven international carmakers are all geared up for their India innings.

Kia Motors

Hyundai's sister brand Kia Motors has already confirmed entering India. The company is currently setting up its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The South Korean brand will start sales in India in the second half of 2019. Though the company has not revealed product details for India, the models showcased at its roadshow, which is underway now, indicates that the the Picanto, Cerato, Sportage and the Sorento will be the India-bound models. All these cars are expected to be showcased at Auto Expo 2018.

Peugeot

French car-maker Peugeot, which is now PSA Peugeot Citroen (Groupe PSA), will re-enter India in 2018. The company has decided to come back to India as part of the "Push to Pass" plan, a growth plan strategy of the company from 2016 to 2021. The company has forged an alliance with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group. The tie-up will make use of the Hindustan Motors plant in Chennai as its production unit.

The French car-maker was one of the early birds in India after the country's economy opened up for foreign investment in the early 1990s. The company pulled out of India in 1997 after partnership issues with Premier Automobiles.

MG Motor

UK-based automotive company MG Motor inaugurated its first-ever manufacturing facility in India last month. The company, owned by SAIC Motor, the largest carmaker in China, is expected to showcase its India-bound models at the Auto Expo 2018.

MG Motor, in fact, took over the plant in Halol, Gujarat from General Motors India. Spread over an area of 170 acres, the plant will be revamped completely by MG Motor by 2019. The company will roll-out its first product from the plant in 2019 for the Indian market.

Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors, the California-based premium electric car specialist has already expressed its desire to enter the Indian market. However, difficulties such as unfavourable foreign policy, lack of infrastructure and delay at the administrative level have been keeping its India plans at bay. The company is currently in discussions with the central government for relaxation in policies for smooth entry to India.

The Elon Musk-founded EV company sells cars like the Model X, Model S and the Model 3. Among these, the company has already accepted bookings for the Model 3 from India.

McLaren

British sportscar maker McLaren is reportedly planning to enter India in 2018. The company is in talks to set up a dealership in India reports Autocar India. McLaren will offer its full range of sportscars starting from entry-level 540C. The model is expected to be priced at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom). Other sportscars from McLaren are the 570 series, 650S, 650LT and the 720S.

Daihatsu

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, Daihatsu is a small car specialist of the Japanese auto giant. Going by the reports, Daihatsu will primarily target A and B segments, that falls under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket. Daihatsu is likely to pose a serious threat to Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki in India. Daihatsu, with Ayla, Sirion, Cuore, Materia and Terios in its hatchback portfolio, can either be launched as a separate brand or with the Toyota badge.

Genesis

Hyundai is reportedly aiming market leadership in the country and is planning to bring its newly-formed Genesis luxury brand to India. "If the market is matured may be by 2020, we may consider bringing the Genesis also. So, we have to see after 2020 whether the market is matured. For the Genesis, (we) have to build a separate network and branding," YK Koo, MD of Hyundai Motor India told ET Auto.

The luxury cars from Genesis brand will go up against the BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz cars in India.