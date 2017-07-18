Sushant Singh Rajput is to star opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan in a movie called Kedarnath. Among other star kids, Sara is the first one who'll start shooting for her film.

Read on to know more about the upcoming film:

Film associates

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Kedarnath, will be reportedly produced by the 'Queen of television', Ekta Kapoor, who will be joining hands with KriArj Entertainment and director Abhishek Kapoor for the film.

Ekta Kapoor's take

Before finalising the film, Ekta Kapoor mulled on a number of ideas and finally, "When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It's Sara's debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India's beauty with a love story from the heartland, "says Ekta.

Story

The upcoming film Kedarnath is believed to be a love story which it is to be set in the course of a pilgrimage and obviously in the hilly terrains of Kedarnath as the name of the film suggests. The film will reportedly showcase the backdrop of one of the most prominent shrines of Lord Shiva.

"Kedarnath is a love story that unfolds during the course of a pilgrimage. It's important for me to look within and soak in the vast beauty of our country, culture and stories. India is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences that I want to present to the audience. This is a story that the world would love to watch," the filmmaker revealed.

Shooting date

Shooting date for the upcoming movie is already set and it is about to start from next month. According to the reports, "Sushant and Sara's Kedarnath will go on the floors in August. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon."

Release date

The movie of the fresh new pair will be out by June 2018 as per reports.

Balaji and KriArj join hands for Abhishek Kapoor's next #Kedarnath... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... June 2018 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2017

Kareena's take

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif's current wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is also pretty happy and excited about Sara's debut as she recently said in an event, " I'm sure she is supremely talented. She has it in her genes and is looking gorgeous. I truly believe that with her beauty and her talent, she is going to rock the industry for sure."

Director's take on the new actress

This will be Sara Ali Khan's debut movie and people are pretty excited about it but no one is really aware how she will be doing as an actress. Only time will reveal that, but for now, director Abhishek told Bombay Times, "Casting newcomers is a natural process. We will tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry."

