The effects of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a disease which causes damaged soft tissue to regrow as a bone.Wikipedia/ Joh-co

The rare disorder, known as Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), turns people into stone. 

So far, only three twins across the world have been diagnosed with this rare connective tissue disorder. As reported by Daily Mail, 26-year-old Zoe Buxton and Lucy Fretwell from Northern Ireland have this genetic disease.

Zoe, a fashion blogger said: 'When I was five, I fell off the sofa and broke my elbow.

'We thought it was a normal injury until the cast came off and I couldn't straighten my arm – it was agony if I tried.

'While we didn't know it then, the bone that had formed over the joint was a result of FOP.' 

Here's all you need to know about the disorder:

  1. The disease causes damaged soft tissue to regrow as bone
  2. The ailment tends to grow worse with time.
  3. The movement of the person suffering from this rare disorder become limited.
  4. FOP turns muscles, tendons and ligaments into bones.
  5. One of the symptoms of this disease is shortened big toes at birth.
  6. People suffering from this ailment also face difficulties in eating and speaking if the disease causes swelling and limited movement.
  7. It is a disease without any cure and no effective therapy.