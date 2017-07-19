The rare disorder, known as Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), turns people into stone.
Also Read: US military aircraft found chasing a UFO [VIDEO]
So far, only three twins across the world have been diagnosed with this rare connective tissue disorder. As reported by Daily Mail, 26-year-old Zoe Buxton and Lucy Fretwell from Northern Ireland have this genetic disease.
Zoe, a fashion blogger said: 'When I was five, I fell off the sofa and broke my elbow.
'We thought it was a normal injury until the cast came off and I couldn't straighten my arm – it was agony if I tried.
'While we didn't know it then, the bone that had formed over the joint was a result of FOP.'
Here's all you need to know about the disorder:
- The disease causes damaged soft tissue to regrow as bone
- The ailment tends to grow worse with time.
- The movement of the person suffering from this rare disorder become limited.
- FOP turns muscles, tendons and ligaments into bones.
- One of the symptoms of this disease is shortened big toes at birth.
- People suffering from this ailment also face difficulties in eating and speaking if the disease causes swelling and limited movement.
- It is a disease without any cure and no effective therapy.