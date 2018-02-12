The theme of the 14th edition of the Auto Expo, India's biennial automobile extravaganza currently being held at Greater Noida is electrification. Most of the exhibitors -- well-known names in the industry as well as relatively new start-ups -- have brought EVs to their stalls.

The two-wheeler industry seems to be more open to the idea of electrification as there were over half-a-dozen such models at the show this time. These include scooters, sports bikes, cruiser bikes and others. Some of the models have been launched at the Auto Expo 2018 while others give us a glimpse of what can we expect in this space in the near future.

We have listed out top seven electric motorcycles and scooters at the Auto Expo 2018.

Emflux One

Emflux Motors, a Bengaluru-based technological start-up launched India's first electric superbike at the Auto Expo 2018. Christened as Emflux One, the electric sports bike has been priced at Rs 6 lakh for the standard version and Rs 11 lakh for the top-end model.

Emflux One is powered by a liquid cooled AC induction motor that is tuned to generate 84 Nm of torque at 8400 rpm. The Emflux One sprints 0 to 100kmph in just 3 seconds and the bike comes with high-quality Samsung SDi cells, which will ensure a range of 200kms in full charge.

Emflux Motors will soon accept bookings for the Emflux One and deliveries will start from 2019.

Twenty Two Motors Flow

Twenty Two Motors, a Haryana-based EV start-up, launched its first electric scooter christened, the Flow. The Flow electric scooter comes equipped with hi-tech features such as Artificial Intelligence and cloud connectivity and it has been priced at Rs 74,740.

The Flow is equipped with DC motor, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery. The battery can be charged within five hours and can travel a distance of more than 80kms at a speed of 60kmph. The Flow flaunts disc brakes, Geofencing, cruise control, digital speedometer and reverse mode.

UM Renegade Thor

UM Lohia Two Wheelers launched world's first geared electric cruiser bike at Auto Expo 2018. Christened UM Renegade Thor, the e-cruiser is priced at a whopping Rs 9.9 lakh. The electric motor in UM Renegade Thor will develop 30Kw of power at 8,000rpm and 70Nm of torque. The motor will deliver power to the rear wheel through a chain drive and it is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Renegade Thor is equipped with lithium-ion batteries that provide a range of 270 km to the e-cruiser. UM also claims 80 percent of the battery can be charged within 40 minutes with fast chargers.

TVS Creon

TVS Creon is a performance-oriented electric scooter concept featuring a new electric motor that propels this scooter from 0-60kmph in under 5.1 seconds and boasts of a range of 80 km. A rapid charging time of 60 minutes for 80 percent of the full charge is another highlight of the model.

At the heart of TVS Creon is three state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries capable of delivering 12 kW power. The batteries have been specially designed to ensure high charge per volume.

Vespa Elettrica

One of the highlights at Piaggio's stall is the Vespa Elettrica. The electric avatar comes with iconic Vespa styling and it also gets a unique shade of chrome grey. The electric motor in the Elettrica churns out 2kW of continuous power and 4kW of peak power. The e-scooter comes in the standard version with a range of 100km while the X variant has an extended range of 200km in one full charge. Vespa India is yet to decide about the launch of Elettrica.

Menza Motors Lucat

Indian start-up Menza Motors has launched its electric bike, Lucat at the Auto Expo 2018 for Rs 2,79,999. The company will soon start accepting bookings for the e-bike and it is powered by a DC motor that develops 60Nm of torque. The Lucat has a claimed top speed of 120kmph.

Honda PCX EV

Honda PCX is not the first time at Auto Expo. Honda showcased the e-scooter previously in 2016. The newer PCX EV concept dropped in this time while there is no news regarding the launch from Honda officials.

The PCX EV is powered by a 0.98kW electric motor has been developed by Honda in-house. The PCX EV is fitted with a removable lithium-ion battery that can be charged separately or inside the scooter. The PCX EV also flaunts all-LED headlight and a fully digital LCD instrument console.