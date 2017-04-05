In about a few hours, the 10th edition of the world's most popular club-based cricket tournament — the Indian Premier League (IPL) — will start at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts and also the defending champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take on the last year's runners up, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

IPL's match schedules are already in the public domain and it's a long season spanning two months (April 5-May 21), during which at least one match will be played a day on weekdays and two on weekends. All the matches will be played in two time slots —16:00 IST and 20:00 IST.

Considering the T20 cricket format's uncertainty factor, wherein the dynamics of the game can change in a few minutes (or in one over), no die-hard fan would want to miss any action on the field.

Well, there is no reason to fret about that, as many handy apps promise to bring live action right into your hands via smartphones. There are several cricket apps in Google Play and Apple App stores and this creates confusion among the users about which one to install.

So to help you pick up the best of the lot, we have leafed through the platforms and come up with the top 7 cricket-specific apps that provide real time IPL scores and cool trivia on individual player's stats.

Top 7 mobile cricket apps:

BCCI (Developed by Pulse Innovation):

Salient features:

Live ball-by-ball scores & commentary

Video highlights & features

Live photostream ( for live video stream, HotStar is the official broadcaster)

Exclusive player interviews

Real-time updated team points table

HotStar TV (Developed by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd):

Salient features:

Users can directly stream all the Vivo IPL 2017 matches on their smartphones, provided you have internet data pack on

In case you don't want to watch live match, Hotstar will also offer live cricket scores

It also offers full match replays / highlights from any recently concluded match from any sport only on the Hotstar app.

Besides live cricket, HotStar TV allows user to watch top TV series, including the Game of Thrones. It also shows several regional sitcoms.

Cricbuzz Cricket News (Developed by Cricbuzz.com):

Salient features:

Live cricket score updates and ball by ball text commentary

Match alerts via push notification service — so that you don't miss THE moment

It also offers in-house editorial on cricket news, pre-match and post-match analysis

Current Matches page — To help you follow all live matches in one place

Match Timelines and Twitter Timelines on the Commentary page (Match Center)

Users can also follow cricket in Indian Languages (Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali are currently supported) by downloading "Cricbuzz - In Indian Languages" app.

ESPNcricinfo Cricket App (Developed by ESPN Inc.):

Gives latest related to upcoming matches, live game coverage, scores, player statistics, team/player rankings.

Option to choose favourite team and get related update

Option to compare player statistics and view player profile across teams

App user can also subscribe to exclusive content from best sports writers, audio, video and more. Push notifications for instant alerts of wickets, batsman milestones, fun facts and other match-related information.

365Scores - Sports Scores Live (Developed by 365Scores)

Salient features:

This app enables user to choose his/her teams and leagues to create their own custom sport channel to get notifications of live scores, team standings, news, tweets and highlights all in one place.

News articles on players and team videos on favourite league team

News sports messenger enables to chat and share views with his/her contacts

Users can also follow for other sports like NFL, Super Bowl, NBA, Wimbledon, Champions leagues, Bundesliga, (supports 10 different sports), etc.

NDTV Cricket (Developed by NDTV Official Apps):

Salient features:

Live coverage of Vivo IPL 2017 and also other domestic as well as international (Test, ODI & T20) games with photos and reports

It also claims to offer fastest live score updates via push technology with ball-by-ball commentary

Sportskeeda Hindi (Developed by Sportskeeda Apps)

Salient features:

Ball by ball commentary in Hindi

Cricket News, articles, features

Humour content, interviews

Fixtures, result, match calendar

Mobile system requirements, application compatibility and rating details:

Mobile App Size OS compatibility *Average ratings on both Android and iOS BCCI (Android)IPL 2017(iOS)[Name varies in different platform, but developed by official app creator: Pulse Innovation] Google Android: Varies with smartphone

Apple iOS:53.6MB Google Android: OS version varies with smartphone)

Apple iOS: v9.0 and later 4.3 stars Hotstar TV Movies Live Cricket Google Android: Varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: 68.4MB Google Android: OS version varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: v8.0 or later 4.2 stars Cricbuzz Cricket Scores & News Google Android: Varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: 83.3MB Google Android: OS version varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: v8.0 or later 4.4 stars The ESPNcricinfo Cricket App Google Android: Varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: 22.7MB Google Android: v4.0 and later

Apple iOS: v8.0 or later 4.3 stars 365Scores: Sports live scores Google Android: Varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: 195MB Google Android: OS version varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: v8.0 or later 4.6 stars Sportskeeda in Hindi Varies with smartphone Google Android: v4.0.3 and later

Apple iOS: varies on device and is available in English 4.5 stars NDTV Cricket Google Android: Varies with smartphone

Apple iOS: 18.6MB Google Android: v4.0.3 and later

Apple iOS: v7.0 or later 4 stars

*Ratings are subject to change with time and number of users.