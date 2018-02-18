The 14th edition of the Auto Expo — the biennial auto show of India — just concluded at Greater Noida. As per the organizers, the expo was a grand success with over 100 vehicles showcased, including 22 launches, 81 product unveilings, and 18 concept showcase.

However, there were some cars all of us were expecting at the Auto Expo 2018 but that didn't show up. There was a huge buzz about the debut of these models prior to the Auto Expo, which began on February 7. However, the absence of these seven cars was unexpected:

Tata Nano

Yes, the future of Nano has been hanging in balance for quite some time, even though while Tata Motors has not said anything about the discontinuation of Ratan Tata's pet project yet. Hence, the absence of the Nano in Tata Motors pavilion, which was one of the largest at the show, cannot go unnoticed.

There were reports that Tata Motors was working on a Nano EV and a Jayem Nano, a performance version of the small car in association with Jayem Automotives. While both the EV and performance versions of the Tiago and the Tigor were on display, Nano was just not there.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift

Maruti Suzuki showcased two concepts, the Future Concept S and the e-Survivor, at the show and launched the new 2018 Swift. One of the products expected from Maruti Suzuki was the Ciaz facelift. The sedan has already been spotted testing in India and the global spec new version was recently unveiled in China. However, Maruti Suzuki kept the Ciaz facelift out of the show.

New Hyundai Santro

It is no secret that Hyundai is working on a new car called a family concept for now. The model is touted to get the production name Santro and it will be the return of Hyundai's iconic nameplate that helped them set foot in India.

The new Santro is rumored to get a tallboy design, just like the original version. The car in a concept form was expected at the Auto Expo. Hyundai wants to keep the project completely secret, it seems.

Mahindra U321 MPV

Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra showcased an array of vehicles that include the TUV Stinger convertible SUV concept, the new Rexton with Mahindra badging, and the eKUV 100. However, the company decided to keep mum about the U321 project.

The U321 is understood to be a premium MUV as it has been caught on camera under testing many times. The premium MPV is expected to pose a challenge to Tata Hexa and Toyota Innova Crysta. Mahindra will reveal the U321 later this year and there are no spoiler alert for now except spy images.

New Renault Duster

Even though Renault India had a big pavilion at Auto Expo 2018, there were very few models to showcase. Its latest product, the Captur SUV, took the center stage.

Despite India being a hotbed for the Duster, Renault didn't showcase the new-generation Duster that was revealed globally in November 2017. This indicates Renault is not planning to introduce the new Duster in India anytime soon.

Honda Jazz facelift

Honda unveiled the Jazz facelift in its home market Japan in May 2017. It was rumored for an India launch in the festive season of 2017. Honda didn't launch the car at that time, with rumors saying it was intended for an Auto Expo 2018 launch. It was disappointing to Honda fans when the new Jazz didn't turn up for the show either. Has Honda got no plans to bring the new Jazz in India?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol and automatic

Ever since the launch of Vitara Brezza back in March 2016, there has been a constant demand for the petrol version as well as an automatic transmission-equipped version of the compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki officials never denied the development of the Vitara Brezza petrol, and the company unveiled the compact SUV with AMT transmission at the 2016 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.

There were many reports that Auto Expo 2018 would be the platform for the launc of both the Vitara Brezza petrol and the AMT version. Maruti Suzuki, however, decided to keep us waiting for more.