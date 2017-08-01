The month of August can be considered as the precursor to the most happening period of Indian automobile industry, the festive season. While many carmakers will hold their new car launch up to September or October for the festive tone to heat up, some will launch their models in August for smoother deliveries during the following months.

This month, over half a dozen car launches are lined up. The SUV to watch out in August will come from Tata Motors and it will be priced below Rs 10 lakh. In addition, there are two sedan models and two supercars models aligned for India entry this month.

We have all the dope on these upcoming models

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors' fourth product in the newly adopted 'impact design language' -- the Nexon, is ready for market launch. Though the company has not divulged any launch date yet, it is believed to be scheduled for mid-August launch.

The Nexon caters to the sub-Rs 10 lakh SUV segment where Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 are key players. The Tata SUV will boast of features such as segment first Multi Drive mode function, floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system.

New Hyundai Verna

Hyundai India has already teased images of the new Verna hinting at its imminent launch. Though the company has not confirmed yet, reports claim that the launch has been scheduled for August 22.

The new Verna, which is based on the Fluidic Sculpture designs of Hyundai, is expected to share the same styling and overall design of its global sibling. Prominent hexagonal grille with chrome topping, swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) and new LED taillamps are the major attractions. The cabin is expected to be roomier and is likely to house more premium features.

The new Verna is likely to continue with the same engines that power the current model in the market.

Volkswagen Passat

German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly preparing to re-launch Passat in India before September 2017. Reports say VW will bring the petrol version of Passat to India first and it will be followed by the hybrid and diesel models in late 2017.

The 180hp 1.8-litre TSI will be a petrol mill while the plug-in-hybrid model is expected to draw power from a four-cylinder, 1395cc TSI petrol engine developing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric motor in tandem with the engine can churn out 214bhp and has a driving range of 1,000 km.

The eighth generation of Passat will be pitted against Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb in India. Passat is expected to get a price tag in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

Skoda Kodiaq

Czech carmaker Skoda is reportedly looking to launch its flagship SUV Kodiaq by the end of August. The model has already been listed on India website and dealerships have started accepting bookings.

Expected to be priced around RS 25-30 lakh, the Kodiaq will rival Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India. Kodiaq comes with a precise and crisp body lines and a face similar to the current generation cars of Skoda. In India, the SUV is expected to get 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style.

The Nexon is confirmed with two engine options- 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine, both comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

New Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover unveiled a new version of its most versatile SUV, the Discovery, at the Paris motor show 2016. India launch of the new SUV can be expected by August end.

The seven-seater has a softer and more rounded design than its boxy predecessors and is filled with technology, including 4G internet, nine USB ports, and folding seats controlled by a smartphone app. Toning down the iconic boxy design of the previous Discoverys may be a shock to the Land Rover faithful, but a softer, smoother body style has been adopted, in line with the other new generation Land Rover SUVs.

India-spec models are expected to come in Si6 and TDV6 trims. The SUV will draw power from a supercharged petrol 3.0-litre V6 that develops 335bhp and provides 450Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the six-cylinder diesel Td6 will deliver 254bhp and peak torque of 600Nm.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso

Ferrari will launch the successor of FF, the GTC4Lusso in India on August 2. Tipped to be priced around Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 5 crore, the four-seater super car in grand tourer styling comes with rear-wheel steering for the first time.

The naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V12 engine in FF that develops 651bhp and 683Nm has been re-tuned to deliver 680bhp and 697Nm of torque in GTC4Lusso. The boost in power resulted in slashing of 0-100kmph time by 0.3 seconds; it now takes just 3.4 seconds. The top speed of the car remained unchanged at 335kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-Benz India may launch track-focused version of the GT sports car, the GT R in India soon. The machine has already been spotted in Mumbai in the signature 'Green Hell Magno' which was reportedly heading to Bengaluru after launch.

The sports car has been fine tuned at the iconic Nurburgring race track in Germany, which is better known as the Green Hell. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct injection. The 3,982cc engine develops 577bhp of power at 6,250rpm and 700Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm. All the power is transmitted to the rear wheels via AMG Speedshift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine powers the GT R to sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds before reaching the top speed 318kmph.