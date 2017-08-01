In July, we witnessed the launch of Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Asus Zenfone AR, among several others in India.This month will not be different, as top-tier mobile makers Lenovo, BlackBerry, HMD Global Oy and new entrant Infinix from Hong Kong are poised to roll out new phones in the country.

Here's list of top Android smartphones set to hit Indian stores in August 2017:

Nokia 6 (& Nokia 5):

HMD Global, which has already announced the price details of the Nokia 6 and the Nokia 5 in June, is finally ready to walk the talk.

Nokia 6 is slated to go on sale exclusively on Amazon India on August 23 for Rs. 14,999. It flaunts 7000 series Aluminium metal body and features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 2.5D glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, low-end Nokia 5 is all set to hit stores in mid-August (around 15th) for Rs. 12,899. But unlike Nokia 5, it will be available at brick-and-mortar shops.

Nokia 5 sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and comes with 13MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh.

Lenovo K8 Note:

As per the official teasers on Twitter, Lenovo will launch the K6 Note successor, dubbed as K8 Note, on August 9 exclusively on Amazon India.

The specifications of the K8 Note are scarce right now, but recent reports indicated it will be powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor with 4GB RAM.

BlackBerry KEYOne:

BlackBerry boasts of an aluminium-based shell on the back and comes covered in Gorilla Glass 4 with 'impact resistant nature' and physical QWERTY keyboard having a fingerprint sensor on the spacebar and also capacitive touch sensors on the entire keyboard for scrolling, at the front.

It also houses feature-rich 12MP auto-focus large pixel camera with Sony IMX378, same as Google Pixel series, which is touted as the best camera phone in the market. Up front, it features an equally impressive 8MP camera with a wide angle field of view and full HD video-recording ability. It is slated to hit stores on August 8 for Rs. 39,990.

Infinix Zero 4 series:

Hong Kong-based company Infinix is all set to make an official debut in India with Zero 4 series phones later this month.

Infinix Zero 4 sports a full HD 5.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass shield. Under-the-hood, it comes with 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-cores, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 16 MP primary camera, 8 MP front snapper and a 3200mAh battery.

Word on the street is Infinix might also announce a top-end model Zero 4 Plus. It features 5.98-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB/64 GB(+128GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery with proprietary XCharge 3A quick charging technology.

The phone boasts of a 20.7 MP camer the on rear, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisaton), f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, auto focus and a 13 MP front shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated flash support.

LG Q6:

LG confirmed Q6 series will be launched in key Asian markets in August. Since, India is the world's fastest growing smartphone market, LG will be keen to make it available in the country this month.

LG Q6 has a 5.5-inch full HD (2160x1080p) screen and thanks to FullVision display, device owners will be able to enjoy an immersive experience while video browsing, gaming and multi-tasking.

LG Q6 comes with a high-grade 7000 series aluminium, one of the sturdiest metal alloys available in the market. Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 2 GB/3 GB/ 4 GB RAM options, 16 GB/ 32 GB/64 GB storage options and a 3,000mAh unremovable battery. The price is expected to be revealed during the local launch event.

