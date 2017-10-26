Japanese carmaker Honda has already penned a detailed strategy for its product launch in India. According to the new plan, Honda Cars India will make six new launches in next three years. Honda confirmed new products for India on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo Motors show 2017.

Some of the upcoming models of Honda are all new models while some launches will see current models getting a major makeover. We have compiled a list of upcoming Honda models with all the updates so far.

New CR-V

Honda Cars India will start of product launch spree with the new CR-V. The fifth generation CR-V SUV will be launched in India by mid-2018 and for the first time, the SUV is likely to get a diesel engine here. The new CR-V will be offered in the seven-seater configuration in India.

Apart from the carryover i-VTEC 2.4-litre petrol motor, the diesel in the new CR-V will be the 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 190hp while diesel engine will belt out 158hp. The latter is also expected to couple with an all-new ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox.

HR-V

Jeep Compass' successes story seems to have prompted Honda bring HR-V in India. Honda HR-V will fill the gap between the BR-V and the CR-V. The HR-V prices can be expected in the range of Rs 15 to 20 lakh and at that price point, it will lock horns against the Hyundai Tucson in India.

Based on the same platform as the Honda Jazz, the HR-V is powered by a 1.8-litre in-line 4 cylinder petrol engine that develops 142bhp and 172Nm of torque mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission. For India, HR-V may borrow 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The diesel option will be the 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, which is employed in most of the diesel cars of Honda in India.

Civic

The new Civic sedan has already been spied while testing in India last year and market launch is expected in 2018. Honda Civic, which was launched in 2006 in India, was discontinued owing to poor sales in 2012. According to reports, Honda is eyeing an annual sale of 30,000 units of the new Civic once the car is re-launched.

Expected to be brought to India as completely knock down (CKD) unit, the Civic will take on the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Jetta in India.

Next-gen Amaze

Also due next year is second-generation of Amaze compact sedan. Reports claim work on the new Amaze has almost been completed at the Honda's R&D base in Thailand and its debut in India is expected at Auto Expo 2018. The development of the new Amaze is said to have been undertaken stressing on the 4-metre length factor, so as to yield the benefits of the small cars. However, Honda seems to have added a lot of new features in the compact sedan.

10th generation Accord

After unveiling the ninth generation of the Accord sedan at Auto Expo 2016, Honda Cars India launched the sedan in October last year. However, the company will soon unveil 10th generation of the sedan soon in the international market. The new version of the Accord is expected to make the entry in India in 2019.

New City/ City hybrid

Honda has already started working on the next-gen City sedan and it is expected to be the last model of the brand to be launched in India in this decade. Reports claim that Honda may also bring the hybrid version with the new-gen City. The new City will be powered by a 1.5-litre, in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that uses a hybrid system similar to the one seen on the Accord hybrid, which the company currently sells in India.