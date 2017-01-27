What do Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Maserati have in common? They're all super-expensive auto brands. Apart from that, all these manufacturers are planning to add or already added a super luxury SUV in its line-up.

These brands are not known for making SUVs. They are the craftsman behind some of the most desirable sports cars in the world. However, the idea of a luxury SUV got serious traction in the last decade and rich people are now willing to splash their money on these. Jeep and Range Rover are two main brands capitalised this shift in interest in the initial phase, while Bentley and Maserati joined them with Bentayga and Levate SUVs, respectively. However, that is not the end of the story. We have compiled a list of five super luxury SUVs on their way.

Rolls-Royce SUV Project Cullinan

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce's first SUV project is called Cullinan. The company calls the model an "all-terrain, high-sided vehicle" and will go on sale in the global market in 2018. It will be the first model with four-wheel drive in Rolls-Royce history. Project Cullinan will be based on an all-new aluminium architecture that will underpin all Rolls-Royce future models from 2018 onwards.

Teaser images from the company indicate it will retain the boxy design, a signature of all Rolls-Royce models barring the Wraith. The overall design will be in line with the Rolls-Royce's flagship model Phantom. Project Cullinan will feature SUV traits such as raised ground clearance and better approach, break over and departure angles. An advanced version of the Phantom's 6.8-litre V12 engine is expected to power the new SUV.

Lamborghini Urus

The next big offering from the Italian sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini is the Urus SUV. Unveiled as a concept model at the Beijing Auto Show on April 23, 2012, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based car maker has confirmed Urus will be its first and only plug-in hybrid model. The Urus will be second SUV in the history of Lamborghini after LM002 SUV between 1986 and 1993.

Lamborghini's R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani confirmed that the SUV will be also offered in a twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine. It will be ill be lighter than many of its rival SUVs with the extensive usage of carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer. The Urus has been linked with a top speed of 328kmph. Lamborghini will be offering the Urus in both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive variants. It has been conformed for market entry in 2018.

Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin showcased its electric crossover concept called the DBX at the 85th Geneva International Motor Show. The crossover showcased was powered by electric motors powered by lithium sulphur cells. The crossover features Drive-by-wire electric steering and bespoke driver and passenger head-up displays. Additionally, it featured LED exterior lights, carbon ceramic brakes with a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) and rear view cameras in place of conventional mirrors.

Aston Martin has confirmed DBX crossover will be manufactured in the second plant at St Athan in Glamorgan, Wales. The full vehicle production has been scheduled in 2020 and hence unveiling of production-spec DBX can be expected in 2019.

Audi Q8

Audi has unveiled the swanky Q8 concept at the 2017 North America International Auto Show in Detroit in January. The concept will be the base for Audi's upcoming super luxury SUV due in 2018. Q8 combines the spaciousness typical of an SUV with the emotional lines of a coupe, according to Audi. The concept has a butch front with an octagonal singleframe grille which is significantly wider than any Audi's current production models.

The interior also boast of analogue head-up display which is the biggest in the automotive industry, Audi says. The production-spec Q8 will be powered by a plug-in hybrid-system that combines a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and an electric motor. The combined output of the powertrain will be 443hp and 700Nm. Audi claims the concept can accelerate from a standstill to 100kmph in just 5.4 seconds and before reaching its electronically-limited top speed of 250kmph. Production-spec version is also expected to feature the same numbers.

Mercedes-Maybach SUV

Mercedes-Benz is planning to add a super luxury SUV under the Maybach badge. Mercedes-Maybach SUV is expected to debut in 2019 and it will be based on the upcoming third-generation GLS. The new SUV is being developed to offer performance, accommodation and features consummate with the existing Mercedes-Maybach S-class launched in 2015, according to senior Mercedes-Benz officials reports Autocar.

The new Maybach model will be equipped with modern luxury features and it will be offered only in two rows of seats with dedicated seating for four. Five seats will be optional. The SUV is expected to draw power from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol mill mated to a nine-speed automatic, with both 4Matic four-wheel drive and Air Body Control suspension as standard.