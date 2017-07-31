Touted as the world's fastest growing smartphone market, India is home to more than 250 mobile-makers and several more are coming. With such intense competition, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), in their bid to outrank their rivals are launching several feature-rich phones with affordable price tags.

In July, we saw phone launches in every possible price segment from entry-level to top-end, from brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Asus, among others giving several options to consumers in India.

Here is a list of top 5 smartphones that hit Indian stores this month:

Asus Zenfone AR:

The Asus Zenfone AR is the world's first Google Project Tango enabled and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality)-ready phone. It boasts state-of-the-art 23 MP rear shooter, which comes equipped with Google's TriCam system featuring Motion tracking camera that lets the phone track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.

Furthermore, it also comes with a set of advanced sensors and computer-vision software developed by Google that enables unique AR (Augmented Reality) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, the phone also supports Google's Daydream platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) apps.

With such top-notch technology, Asus Zenfone AR owners will be able to enjoy the immersive 3D-shopping experience on an e-commerce website. The phone is available on Flipkart and Asus stores for Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2:

The highlight of the new 6.44-inch Mi Max 2 is its 5,300mAh cell, which is 10 percent more battery capacity than the first generation (4,850mAh). With such high capacity cell, Mi Max 2 will be able to run for two full days under mixed usage. It also comes with fast charging technology that makes the phone get charged from zero to 68 percent in just one hour.

It also comes with a 12MP camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, dual-LED flash and a 5MP wide-angle snapper on the front. Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It is available in major e-commerce and retail chains across India for Rs. 16,999.

Motorola Moto E4 series:

Moto E4 Plus comes with full-metal and also fingerprint sensor, a first for Moto E series. It features a 5.5-inch HD screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 13MP camera on the back, a 5MP shooter on the front and a massive 5,000mAh battery with rapid charging technology. It is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 11,999.

Gionee A1 Plus:

The key highlight of Gionee A1 Plus is its camera hardware. It houses two cameras —a primary 13MP snapper and 5MP shooter-- to capture in-depth details of the scene and also offer Bokeh effect similar to Apple iPhone 7 series.

Another notable attribute is that it comes packed with massive 4,550mAh battery, which is more than enough the keep the 6.0-inch full HD phone running all day long. It also boasts fast charging technology, as well.

Other stipulated features include 6.0-inch full HD display, MediaTek octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. It is available across in India for Rs. 26,999.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro:

The new Honor 8 Pro boasts two 12MP cameras on the back with f/2.2 aperture, monochrome and RGB lenses, 4K video recording capability, LED flash and auto focus. On the front, it features 8MP front-camera with a wide-angle lens.

It sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2K: 2560x1440p) display and to support the power-guzzling high-resolution screen, it houses a massive 4,000mAh cell, which guarantees more than a day battery life.

Huawei's Honor 8 Pro is exclusively available on Amazon India in Blue, Black and Gold for Rs. 29,999.

