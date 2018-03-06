Full-faired supersport motorcycles are always considered as the epitome of two-wheeled machines among the biking enthusiasts across the world. Even though the biking segments like the cruisers and adventure models are getting serious traction nowadays, there are more than enough takers for full-faired motorcycles.

One of the problems with the full-faired motorcycles is that they are expensive. Ducati, Triumph, MV Agusta and other automakers have an array of supersport bikes while all of them priced over Rs 5 lakh. For someone looking for an affordable supersport bike, the options in India were limited till recently. But that's not the case now.

We have compiled a list of top five pocket-friendly full-faired bikes in India

Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF is the most affordable full-faired bike available in India at present. The 2018 version of the Gixxer SF has been priced at Rs 90,037, ex-showroom Delhi. The new version gets different graphics, MotoGP inspired ECSTAR logo and a new paint scheme - Candy Sonoma Red/ Metallic Sonic Silver.

The Gixxer SF is powered by a 154.9cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power output of 14.6bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launched the newest version of its popular supersport model in India at the Auto Expo 2018. Christened as YZF-R15 Version 3.0, the motorcycle has been priced at Rs Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets a sharper and aerodynamic design compared the R15 Version 2.0. The new model also gets an all-new 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-valve fuel-injected engine in place of the 149cc engine. It produces a maximum 19.3bhp of power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 15Nm at 8,500 rpm and the engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission that features an assist and slip clutch now. The disappointing part is that Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) is still not been offered.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Auto's full faired bike is the Pulsar RS200 which is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh for the non-ABS variant and Rs 1.35 lakh for the ABS variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is now offered in new Racing Red color option in addition to Racing Blue and Graphite Black options.

The Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 199.5cc single cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, liquid cooled engine, which is tuned to churn out 24.1bhp of power at 9,750rpm and 18.6Nm of torque at 8000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

KTM RC 200

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM's most affordable supersport bike in India, the RC 200 is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Built around the steel trellis frame, the RC 200 features a similar aggressive design of its elder sibling RC 390.

The motorcycle will draw power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 25.4bhp of power and 19.2Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission.

2018 Honda CBR 250R

Honda stopped sales of CBR 250R and CBR 150R in April 2017 when BS-IV emission norms came into effect. The Japanese two-wheeler maker will launch the 2018 CBR 250R with BS-IV compliant engine soon. The model has recently showcased at Auto Expo 2018 and it now boasts of the all-LED headlamp with positional lamp. On the safety front, the sports bike will be fitted with dual-channel ABS as standard. Two new color options will be on offer- Mars Orange and Striking Green.

The CBR 250R will continue to draw power from a 249cc liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, SI engine that develops 26.15bhp of power at 8500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 7000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.