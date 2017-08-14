India marks the 70th anniversary of its Independence Day on Tuesday.

When we hear the Nehru's iconic 'Tryst with destiny' speech he made at midnight on August 15, 1947, it gives us goose bumps and reminds us of the supreme sacrifice our ancestors made for our freedom.

To mark this special platinum jubilee of Indian Independence Day, we have curated a list of top five mobile apps that we believe will inspire the patriotic in you.

Bharat Ke Veer (Developed by state-run National Informatics Centre):

It's been seven decades since we got the Independence, but still, our country is under the threat of terrorism and border skirmishes. The Army provides us with a blanket of safety by guarding our walls.

However, our brave soldiers, who have pledged to protect the sovereignty of our country, lose lives in the process.

To help the families of central armed police and paramilitary forces, the government of India has developed a novel smartphone application dubbed 'Bharat Ke Veer' to support the life and education of soldier's children.

Just install the Bharat Ke Veer app on your smartphone and make a donation in the name of the soldier and the amount will be transferred to his/her rightful family member's bank account. You can download it at Google Play store (HERE). Check out the official website (HERE).

Indian Freedom Fighters (Developed by Nilkanth Apps)

This app lists famous freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, among others and gives a low-down on how they valiantly fought to bring an end to the British raj in India. You can download it at Google Play store (HERE)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Developed by Indian government):

Even 70 years into the independence, it's unfortunate that India's hygiene is still below par. If we neglect to keep our surroundings clean, it may lead to epidemic break outs.

You can initiate a movement or join a cleanliness campaign in the local areas. Do your bit by downloading Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan app and get tutorials on how you can contribute to the well being of the society. You can download it at Google Play store (HERE)

Tiranga (Developed by Micromax Informatics):

Home-bred Micromax has launched novel app Tiranga, which helps users create a digital Indian flag wallpaper. Users can share the flag wallpaper with friends and dissuade people from wasting money on plastic flags, which more often than not, end up on streets or dustbin, thus lowering the dignity of the flag. You can download it at Google Play store (HERE)

Independence Day Songs (Developed by Sony Music):

Sony Music has launched a dedicated free songs app, that will stream popular patriotic tracks such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram, Rang De Basanti, Sarforshi Ki Tammana, Made In India, Khoon Chala and many more. Songs were collected from various movies or albums like: Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Lagaan, Lakshya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Raajneeti, Aarakshan and others. You can download it at Google Play store (HERE)

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on top smartphone apps.