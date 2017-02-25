The exports of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India between April 2016 and January 2017 have seen a rise of 17.24 percent at 6,24,939 units as against 5,33,034 units in same period last fiscal.

Also Read: Bookings officially to open from February 27, but Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS already has a waiting period!

While South Korean carmaker Hyundai retained the top spot during the period as country's largest passenger vehicles exporter by shipping a total of 1,45,856 units, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, dropped down to the third spot.

US auto major Ford outnumbered Maruti Suzuki in the first nine months of the ongoing financial year with exports of 1,26,649 units. During this period, Hyundai exported 41,472 units of Creta, 42,332 units of Grand i10 and 24,405 units of the Xcent compact sedan.

Maruti Suzuki's exports during the period stood at 1,00,941 units, as opposed to 1,04,064 units exported in the same period in last fiscal. The exports of Ford saw an increase from 85,379 units in last fiscal to 1,26,649 units in the first nine months of this fiscal.

The list of top five exporters of passenger vehicle was rounded off by Nissan and Volkswagen, taking the fourth and fifth slots respectively.

Nissan Motor India exported 85,134 units in the last nine months, while the exports of Volkswagen rose by 13.85 percent at 69,896 units.