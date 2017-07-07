Italian motorcycle maker Ducati made headlines on Wednesday by handing over the first-in-India 1299 Superleggera unit to Vikram Oberoi, Joint Managing Director at Oberoi Group of Hotels.

Also read: Ducati 1299 Superleggera finds its first and only buyer in India

Oberoi is now a proud owner of a whopping Rs 1.12 crore worth motorcycle which is limited to just 500 units worldwide. Yes, you're reading it right. This clearly shows the days of Indian customer's price and mileage analysis before buying a bike has long gone. The industry has now matured and ready to shell out money without asking 'kite deti hai.'

That urged us to find out top five most expensive two-wheeler toys for rich Indians.

Ducati 1299 Superleggera (Rs 1.12 crore)

Rs 1.12 crore is more than what you are going to fork out for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India. Vikram Oberoi, the first and only buyer so far in India. The motorcycle is the first ever factory-made bike equipped with a carbon fibre frame, swingarm, subframe and wheels. 1299 Superleggera's fairing is also made of carbon fibre. Extensive use of carbon fibre brought down weight of the motorcycle to just 167kg.

The 1299 Superleggera is by 1285 cc Superquadro L-twin engine with 215 hp at 11,000 rpm and 146 Nm at 9,000 rpm making 1299 Superleggera the most powerful factory twin-cylinder ever. The superbike also features Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS, Riding Modes and Power Modes.

Kawasaki Ninja H2R (Rs 69.8 lakh)

Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki's most expensive motorcycle in India is the Ninja H2R. Priced at Rs Rs 69.8 lakh, ex-showroom, the motorcycle is the first track-only superbike launched in the country so far.

The Ninja H2R is powered by a 998 cc, liquid-cooled four-cylinder supercharged engine that is tuned to churn out 321 bhp of power and peak torque of 165 Nm. Based on a high-tensile steel trellis frame, the bike features a lot of carbon-fibre components to cut the weight down.

Harley-Davidson CVO Limited (Rs 51.35 lakh)

The CVO limited it is the flagship motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's Indian line-up and it is priced at Rs 51.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The bike from the 'Custom Vehicle Operations' family comes with striking features like LED headlight with LED fog lamps, Linked Brembo brakes with ABS, sleek saddle bags and 6.5-inch full-colour touch screen display.

The motorcycle is powered by a twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 (1868cc) engine that develops 165 Nm of torque at just 3,250 rpm. Seated on a wheelbase of 1,625 mm, the cruiser measures 2,600 mm long and offers a ground clearance of 120 mm.

MV Agusta F4 RC (Rs 50.35 lakh)

MV Agusta has launched limited run F4 RC in India at a whopping Rs 50.35 lakh, ex-showroom Pune in January this year. The motorcycle is limited to just 250 units worldwide. In the name F4 RC, RC stands for Reparto Corse and the motorcycle is the lighter and faster version of the regular F4. F4 RC has been developed with inspiration from the WSBK championship racing.

The F4 RC is powered by a 998cc, inline-four motor that develops an output of 202 bhp at 13,600 rpm and 111 Nm at 9,600 rpm. If this power is still not enough, output can be further boosted to 212 bhp using the additional racing kit. The F4 RC weighs just 175 kg. Just to save weight, MV Agusta used magnesium covers for a few engine parts, 11 carbon-fibre parts and 333 titanium bolts.

Indian Roadmaster (Rs 39.25 lakh)

The Roadmaster is the flagship motorcycle of American bike maker Indian Motorcycles. The cruiser model is retailed in India for a starting price of Rs 39.25 lakh.

Powered by 1,811-cc 'Thunder-Stroke' V-twin air cooled engine, Roadmaster Classic will churn out 135 Nm of torque, while the power figure is not known. The Roadmaster range is built on the same platform as the Indian Chieftain and the Roadmaster Classic and it weighs 392 kg.

Recently Indian Roadmaster Classic features on India website. It looks like the Classic model will be launched soon with an addition of Rs 1 lakh over regular Roadmaster's price.