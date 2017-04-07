India, the fastest growing smartphone market in the world, is brimming with hundreds of mobile-makers and they are churning out new phones almost every week.

This is good for consumers as the competition presents more choices. But, there are chances that people might end up with a phone that doesn't suit their taste, if they don't do a proper research. Some retailers talk the consumers into buying a particular brand to pocket higher commissions.

To help you make you an informed decision, we have listed top 5 mid-range smartphone with great features.

Lenovo Moto G5 Plus:

Salient features:

Boasts 12MP dual pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, making it the best in the mid-tier class. It is also on the par with Samsung Galaxy S7 series.

Full Metal body, a first in the Lenovo Moto G series. It is made of Aluminium 6000 series, same grade metal used in making Apple iPhones and other top-end phones.

Pure Android experience and is guaranteed to get Android O series OS update

Price: Rs. 14,999 for 3GB+32GB storage and Rs. 16,999 for 4GB+32GB storage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

Salient features:

Best system configuration (4GB RAM+64GB storage+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core) in its class

Extremely long battery life

Good build quality

Decent camera for its price

Price: It comes in three variants — 2GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs. 9,999), 3GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs.10,999) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Rs. 12,999)

Huawei Honor 6X:

Salient features:

The phone comes with two cameras on the back - a 13MP primary shooter backed by a 2MP secondary camera to capture the minute details. Once the picture is taken, users can shift the focus of the subjects, or blur the back ground in the frame to bring out the popular Bokeh effect feature seen in Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The main camera module is aptly supported by LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and 6 physical lens, each 1.25µm in size.

Big 3,450mAh battery with fast charging technology (offers full day life under mixed usage)

It is powered by 16nm (nanometer)-based Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core (2.1GHz Core x 4 + 1.7GHz Core x 4)

Price: 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs. 12,999 & 4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs. 15,999

Asus Zenfone 3s Max:

Salient features:

Massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers 28 hours of 3G talk-time and 25 hours of web browsing. Under standby mode, Zenfone 3s Max can last 38 days (with 4G network).

Stellar build quality and design language

Comes with latest Android Nougat OS out-of-the-box

Price: It comes in black and gold colour options for Rs 14,999

Vivo V5:

Salient features:

Boast excellent camera hardware, especially front snapper. It houses a 20MP snapper with Sony IMX376 sensor, dedicated front LED flash and offers Ultra HD, Night, Voice Shutter, Touch Capture, Palm, Timer, Gender Detection, Filter and Watermark modes. It also comes with 'Moonlight Glow' flash feature to enable the phone to take good quality selfies under low light condition.

Good battery life (full day under mixed usage)

64-bit octa-core CPU with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage

Price: Rs. 17,980

Samsung's 2017 series Galaxy A5 (or A7):

Salient features:

High grade metal cover with IP68 water-and-dust certifications. This means users can take the Galaxy A (2017) for a dip in the swimming pool (freshwater, not sea) and take pictures for close to 30 minutes underwater up to five feet.

Comes with safe and easy-to-use payment feature Samsung Pay

Full day power (under mixed usage)

Excellent camera hardware

Price: The Galaxy A7 (2017) will set you back by Rs 34,490 and the Galaxy A5 (2017) costs Rs 28,990.

