The segment of luxury compact SUV has never existed in India before the dawn of this century. From the obvious hatchback, sedan and SUV trio, India's automobile industry is now open to the concepts of crossovers, SUV coupes and others. The luxury compact SUV is one such segment that got traction in the recent times.

Though the segment is still in its infancy, there are nearly five models coming to India. The segment will not make sense for common people since 'luxury' and 'compact' will not go hand in hand here. Having said that, the sizeable increase in affluent young buyers in India indicates the upcoming luxury compact SUV will find enough takers.

We have compiled a list of five upcoming luxury compact SUVs for people with deep pockets.

Lexus NX

Lexus India is all set to add a fourth model to its portfolio with the NX SUV. The launch of the new model is expected on November 17, 2017. The NX is the entry-level crossover and will be positioned below RX in India.

The NX sports the signature spindle grille of the Lexus. The overall design of the vehicle has an edgier stance. On the interior, the major change is the 10.3-inch infotainment screen in place of the earlier 7-inch unit.

The India-bound variant is expected to be NX300h and it has a hybrid engine under the hood. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine will be paired with an electric motor that produces a combined output of 194bhp. The mill will come paired with an electronically controlled CVT unit.

Lexus will offer the NX300h in two variants here­ — the entry-level 'Luxury' trim and the top-spec 'F-Sport.' The NX300h is expected to be priced at nearly Rs 70 lakh since it will be launched as CBU line.

Audi Q2

Keeping in mind young and urban drivers, the Q2 comes with a sportier and unique character when compared to other Audi SUVs. The Q2 is based on the A3's platform and will be positioned below the Audi Q3.

The SUV comes with optional touchpad for driver's inputs and the Wi-Fi hotspot can be connected with smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. The technological add-ons in the SUV include Audi virtual cockpit with a head-up display and a 12.3-inch screen. The Bang & Olufsen sound system delivers 705 watts of audio power and 14 loudspeakers. These indicate the Audi Q2 is brimming with features and technology which is spot on for the target audience.

Audi unveiled Q2 in three TFSI and three TDI engine options. The company also offers a six-speed manual transmission and the S tronic dual-clutch transmission with seven speeds in combination with all engines. Which engine and gearbox combination will make it to India remains to be seen. India launch of the Q2 is expected in early 2018.

Jaguar E-Pace

E-Pace is the second SUV model of Jaguar after F-Pace. The new model is expected make India debut at Auto Expo 2018. The baby SUV of Jaguar seems to have been inspired by the brand's sports car, F-Type, in terms of design instead of F-Pace.

Jaguar Land Rover's Ingenium family of turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will power E-Pace. This will include a range-topping 300 hp, 2.0-litre petrol version mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Since E-Pace falls under luxury compact SUV segment, it will be priced between Rs 30 lakh to 40 lakh in India.

BMW X2

BMW has recently unveiled new compact luxury SUV — the X2. The company claims X2 is for active people looking for a combination of enjoyment and practicality. Aimed at enticing younger customers, the X2 has shorter overhangs and lower stance giving it a sporty touch. The cuts and creases on the front bumper, bonnet and pronouncing shoulder line add a beefy stance to the SUV.

The unusual BMW badge in the thick C-pillar cannot go unnoticed. In addition, plastic claddings on the sides and squared-off wheel arches lend it a rugged look. The free-standing 8.8-inch infotainment screen is the coolest addition to the dashboard. BMW offers a range of leatherette Sensatec or full-on leather trim options.

Further, BMW will offer X2 in three turbocharged four-cylinder engine options- 2.0-litre petrol FWD, 2.0-litre petrol AWD and 2.0-litre diesel AWD. BMW may launch the X2 in India sometime next year.

Volvo XC40

Swedish carmaker Volvo has unveiled its smallest and newest SUV, the XC40 in September 2017. The design of XC40, as expected, has been extracted from the 40 Series concepts revealed last year. On the whole, the XC40 looks like a scaled-down version of the flagship XC90 SUV. Signature Volvo bits, like Thor's hammer styled headlamp and Christmas tree taillights, have been retained.

The new XC40 is the first model based on Volvo Cars' new modular vehicle architecture (CMA). The CMA is a scaled-down version of the SPA architecture that underpins the new S90 and XC90.

The XC40 will be available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain. Volvo XC40 is India-bound and the launch of the model is expected in mid-2018 with pricing starting at Rs 25 lakh.