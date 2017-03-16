Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta has not only been garnering appreciation for her acting skills, but also for her fashion sense in the industry. Sayani has been spotted at an array of events bringing out new collections and clothing.

At the DFW South Asian Film Festival in Dallas, she was invited as a key member of the cast to represent Payal Sethi's short film Leeches. She looked stunning in her outfit as she walked out leaving everyone awed at her specific style codes. She was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal.

Apart from her pivotal roles on-screen, she is known for her glamour originality. Let's take a look at top 5 photos from Sayani's wardrobe here:

Look 1

She recently looked breathtaking in her metallic saree from 431-88 Urban Womenswear by Shweta Kapur, wearing the articulate Masaya jewellery at the screening for her short film Leeches at the DFW South Asian Film Festival.

Look 2

The black overall, sheer fabric top along with a A-Line skirt by Nishka Lulla Label and her pumps from Aldo made up for her stunning look at the DFW South Asian Film Festival.

Look 3

The opening night at DFW South Asian Film Festival had to be an eye-catcher, yet was presented so elegantly by Sayani. She wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee's piece for the red carpet completing the look with Steve Madden's footwear. The clutch was Sabyasachi's and her remaining accessories were from the Masaya jewellery.

Look 4

For the press interviews, Sayani wore lace up Intoto's matching her steel blue notched blazer chic look from Manikananda with studs from Swarovski. The complete look was professionally yet exclusively thought.

Look 5

At the Hammer in LA, Sayani rocked wearing a light blue jacket and a bralette on a pair of cross flared jeans, designed by Shruti Sancheti.