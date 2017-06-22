Gone are the days when full-faired motorcycles are considered as only for the deep pockets. Thanks to the arrival of new bike makers, a fully faired supersport bike is now available in less than a lakh in India. Yamaha YZF-R15 is one of the early birds in the segment and continues to enjoy the upper hand. Identifying the growing craze for full-faired bikes, many manufacturers launched affordable bikes.

If you wish to buy a full-faired bike without burning a hole in your pocket, you can consider the following five bikes price from around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.71 lakh.

Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF is the most affordable full-faired bike available in India at present. The regular version has been priced at Rs 90,144 while the fuel injected version costs Rs 93,499, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Gixxer SF is powered by a 154.9cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out maximum power output of 14.6bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Yamaha YZF-R15

Yamaha's most affordable full-faired bike, the YZF-R15 is available in two iterations- Version 2.0 and R15S. The R15 Version 2.0 is priced at Rs 1,19,788 while the R15S version will cost Rs 1,16, 656, ex-showroom Delhi.

Both the models have been recently updated with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function. Yamaha R15 twins are powered by a 149.8cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine that is capable of producing 16.7bhp of power at 8,500rpm along with 15Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Power is transmitted to the wheels via a six-speed transmission.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh for the non-ABS version, while the ABS version costs Rs 1.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The full-faired bike is powered by a 199.5 cc fuel injected, liquid cooled engine that develops 22hp of power and 18.6Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Hero Karizma ZMR

Hero Karizma was one of the hot selling full faired bikes in last decade. However, after the EBR inspired design shift early in this decade, the new version of the bike didn't see a rise in sales. Hero still sells the Karizma ZMR for Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The motorcycle is powered by a 223cc, four-stroke, single cylinder engine that develops 20bhp at 8,000rpm and 19.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Honda CBR150R

Japanese motorcycle maker Honda launched updated CBR150R in 2015. The younger CBR model is retailed at 1.23 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Honda CBR 150R is powered by the same 149.4cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke SI engine that develops 18.28bhp of power at 10,500rpm and 12.66Nm of torque at 8,500rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with a claimed top speed of 109kmph.