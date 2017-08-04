Just when we thought a deal worth more than €200m was impossible, Paris Saint-Germain showed us how it should be done by signing Neymar from La Liga giants Barcelona for a world record transfer fee, reportedly worth €222m.

Interestingly, the Brazilian's deal is more than double the previous record (Paul Pogba to Manchester United at €105m) and has taken the football fraternity by storm.

It was Neymar's motivation to emerge out of Lionel Messi's shadows and become the centre of attraction at a new club that forced his exit from Barcelona, where he enjoyed tremendous success and fame.

For Barcelona, it will be a huge setback as one of the three main forwards, that formed the famous "MSN strikeforce" is no longer part of the team. However, PSG, despite spending the said amount of money, have got an icon, which they had been looking for quite a while.

Expect Barcelona to make headlines again when they sign a replacement, which could also very well be among the most expensive deals.

Meanwhile, IBTimes India has compiled a list of five most expensive transfers in the history of the sport.

5. Gonzalo Higuain (€90m in 2016)

Gonzalo Higuain was signed by Juventus in June last year from Napoli. The Argentine hitman was seen as the replacement for Paul Pogba, after the latter made a move from the Old Lady to Old Trafford.

Higuain proved his worth by topping the charts with 38 goals, also becoming the first 30-plus scorer since David Trezeguet 15 years ago. He not only led the team to the league title, but also helped them finish runners-up in 2016/17 Champions League.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (No 4 - €94m in 2009)

In June 2009, Real Madrid finally signed Ronaldo, whom the La Liga side missed when they turned down a chance before Manchester United got him in 2003.

Real paid €94m for the then United star, who had already won a Ballon d'Or and two PFA Player of the Year Awards. What else other than record-breaking feats can one expect when one of the top players joins one of the biggest clubs in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo went on to become Real's top-scorer, winning three Champions League titles with the club. He also won three more Ballon d'Or with the La Liga giants.

Gareth Bale (No 3 - €100m in 2013)

Real Madrid broke another world record when they signed Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur for €100m in 2013.

Bale signed a six-year deal and has gone on to establish himself as the vital cog of Real's set-up. Having made more than 100 appearances for the European giants, he formed a crucial partnership with Ronaldo and went on to win three Champions League and a La Liga title.

Paul Pogba (No 2 - €105m in 2016)

After Jose Mourinho took charge of Manchester United ahead of the 2016/17 Premier League season, the Portuguese tactician made sure Paul Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Juventus, where he had spent three seasons with tremendous success.

Pogba, though, has failed to live up to the expectations, scoring only five goals in 30 appearances in his first season. However, the Frenchman is expected to make a bigger impact in the upcoming season, given the way United have revamped their squad.

Neymar (No 1 - €222m in 2017)

Now that Neymar has arrived in Paris to a warm reception, it is up to him to lead the French side to European glory. He has to carry the burden of the big-money transfer as PSG will be keen on getting into the semi-final stages of Champions League.