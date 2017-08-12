The latest edition of Indonesia's largest auto show, Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), began on August 10 and the show will continue until August 20. Along with many new cars and concepts, this year's show also showcased some funky and cool small car concepts.

Most of these concept models are based on the road going cars like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kwid, Datsun Go and others. As of now, many of these desirable concepts will stay as concepts. However, if the respective companies decide to give green signal, the cars will be a feast for the small car enthusiast.

We have compiled all the available information and pictures of the top 5 small cars concepts at the GIIAS 2017

Hyundai Grand i10X

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has brought India-made Grand i10X to GIIAS 2017. The car has been confirmed for sale in the Indonesian market. As the name suggests, Grand i10X has been spiced up with crossover add-ons. It comes with black-plastic cladding over the new bumper, wheel arches and side skirts. The front bumper gets a faux skid plate with red accents while rear bumper comes with faux dual exhaust tips and silver bumper garnish. The 14-inch two-tone alloy wheel is another addition in the Grand i10X. Being an off-road themed variant, Hyundai has raised the ground clearance by 15mm to 167mm.

Suzuki Ignis S-Urban

Ignis S-Urban has been conceptualised around the idea of an off-roader. The jazzed up Ignis concept comes with black plastic bumpers with integrated front fog lamps. Suzuki Jimny-inspired 6-slot vertical grille, chunky off-road tyres on gun metal rally rims adds muscular appeal. The thick black plastic front and rear fenders, rocker panel guards, hood scoop, roof rails and black ORVMs are the other additions.

Datsun GO Live

Nissan's sub-brand Datsun showcased GO Live concept at the show aimed at the younger generation who are open to the concept of customisation. The Go hatchback based concept has been showcased with grey 'camouflage' like livery along with a black roof and neon highlights that are meant to mimic today's trendy clothes, shoes and accessories, according to Datsun. The Go Live's headlamps and taillamps have also been made sharper and the grille is larger as well compared to regular Go. The concept is further spiced up with side skirts, 17-inch alloy wheels and rear roof spoiler, all with neon highlights.

Renault Kwid Extreme

Renault Kwid Extreme concept showcases the customization friendliness of the model and hints at a possible future variant. The makeover comes with a new front bumper. The muscular unit comes with grey inserts and red highlights complete with a splitter and sharp bumper extensions. The grille gets a dash of red touch and projector headlamps get LED detailing. A thick carbon fibre vinyl sticker on the roof and bonnet with red highlighting will not go unnoticed. Complementing the concept's extreme theme there are the air diffuser and the oversized spoiler at the back. The car is finished in the Ice Cool White shade.

Suzuki Ignis G-Urban

Another Ignis based concept, the G-Urban has been designed to be a proper urban hatchback with more flair. This also looks more prone to become a production model in the near future. The concept comes with extra black plastic bumper cladding across the lower portion, silver garnish on the bumper. LED-powered strips flanking the 'S' logo at front grille is a cool addition and two-tone plastic cladding on the side skirt adds young appeal. The concept is also featured in 16-inch 5 twin-spoke alloy rims along with a larger rear spoiler and a tweaked rear bumper.

