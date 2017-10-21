The list of the most sold Utility Vehicles in India in September 2017 is out and models from almost every UV maker in the country made it to the list. While home-grown UV maker Mahindra tops the chart with three of its models in top 10, Tata's newly-launched Nexon has stepped up gears to be in the list, in the first month of the launch itself.

Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza is the most sold compact SUV in India in September 2017. The SUV, which has been dominant in the segment for sometimes now has managed to sell 13,268 units last month despite the onslaught from other competitors. Coming second is the popular Hyundai Creta with a sale of 9,292 units. The Creta has maintained its sales and increased it by 5.17 percent compared to the sales in last year during the same period.

Mahindra's Bolero came third while Scorpio and XUV500 models from the company managed to cling to fifth and ninth spots with 6,260 and 3,343 sold units respectively. Toyota's Innova Crysta ranked fourth, slipping down from previous year's third position. Toyota sold 6,323 units of Innova Crytsa in September 2017.

In the sixth position is another model from Maruti Suzuki—the Ertiga—with sales of 5,683 units. Ford's EcoSport, which is gearing up for its new avatar in the country is still doing well and found a place in the list with sales of 4,834. The model was followed by Honda WR-V clocking 4,834 units of sales in the eighth slot. The table is rounded off by Tata's new Nexon with sales figures of 2,772 units.