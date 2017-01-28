Television series often narrate a lot of interesting stories from adventurous science fictions to romantic comedies, but the masterminds behind those stories are hardly recognised by its followers.

There are only a few scriptwriters, such as Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, who receive applauds from the viewers for their entertaining, inspiring and enlightening stories as well as brilliantly crafted scripts.

Here is the list of TV series creators, who were behind some of the most popular shows:

Alex Gansa

Alex Gansa is a screenwriter and producer best known as the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the Showtime series Homeland. The show's plot revolves around a CIA operative Carrie Mathison, who is on the lookout for an American prisoner who may have joined forces with Al-Qaeda. Released from hostage after eight years, Marine Nicholas Brody becomes her suspect.

Every season of Homeland starts with all the writers taking a field trip to Washington, DC, and the three or four days there heavily influences the storytelling over the seasons. They entertain a parade of current and former intelligence officers, State Department people, White House staffers and journalists that helps them get a real front-row seat of what is being talked about in Washington.

Mark Gatiss

Mark Gatiss has been a major creative force in the production of Doctor Who fiction. Given his accomplishments as a Doctor Who author, screenwriter, audio writer, audio actor, screen actor, documentary narrator, and documentary subject, his contribution to the franchise is unique.

The show follows the old series that stopped in 1989. The Doctor is a 2,000-year old time lord. He travels through time and space with his TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimensions in Space). In this series, the viewers will follow The Doctor and his companions with their adventures where they will encounter some monsters, but at times they also have to save the world.

David Benioff and Dan B Weiss

David Benioff and DB Weiss didn't just have to adapt thousands of pages of George RR Martin's novels to translate Game of Thrones to television. They had to film an entire world, one that included seven kingdoms, more than a thousand characters, old gods, new gods, dragons and constant political plotting.

Benioff and Weiss have succeeded and are lost among the accolades for their show -- for the brilliant, multi-tiered dialogue, the sweep of the battle scenes, the complexity of the characters, Unique storytelling techniques like "sexposition," which Vulture has defined as "the clever technique of jazzing up boring plot exposition by pairing it with sex," they've placed us deeply in another world without resorting to flashbacks, voiceovers, or long Star Wars-like crawls of information.

Game of Thrones narrates the story of the yearning for power as several royal families desire the Iron Throne to gain control of Westeros. Whilst kingdoms fight each other for power, a sinister force lurks beyond the Wall in the north.

Ryan Murphy

Murphy is best known for creating, co-creating and producing a number of television series. One of his most popular shows is the American Crime Story. This uber-producer is responsible for some of the biggest hits on the small screen – Glee, American Horror Story series as well as Scream Queens.

His latest offering is, just as the title suggests, a real-life account of the events surrounding OJ Simpson's arrest for the murder of his wife Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman, and his subsequent acquittal 21 years ago. American Crime Story, which is a hit both commercially and critically, is the finest thing he has produced to date.

Marti Nixon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro

The popular dating show UnREAL was created by masterminds Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, and was inspired by Shapiro's award-winning independent short film Sequin Raze.

Reality shows are often full of drama, but in the case of dating show UnREAL, there may be more drama behind the scenes than there is in front of the camera. Executive producer Quinn commands her staff to get dramatic and outrageous footage for the show, which forces young producer Rachel to manipulate the relationships among the contestants to get the show's final cut to match Quinn's vision of it. As show star Adam searches for his perfect mate, the show's staff members deal with their own romantic predicaments on the set.

Chris Carter

Chris Carter deserves immense applause not just for his work on The X-Files which went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon in the history of Sci-Fi, but so many other things too that just come with it.

He created Mulder and Scully. He cast Duchovny and Anderson. He dreamed up the mythology, and the Monster of the Week structure that alternated with it. He hired Glen Morgan, James Wong, Frank Spotnitz, Vince Gilligan, Darin Morgan, Howard Gordon, and everyone else who walked through that writers' room. Chris Carter is single-handedly responsible for so much that made The X-Files an all-time classic!

Terence Winter

For those who don't know, Terence Winter is the producer and writer of the most popular movies and TV shows – The Wolf of Wall Street, Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos. Often overshadowed by the success of his movies and shows and often even by the biggies involved in the same projects, Terence Winter is one man that has created with perfection.

Even his latest TV show, Vinyl, is hugely popular, but leaves the main man-behind-the-scenes Winter behind while bringing forth Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger.

Sarah Treem

It is true what they say 'People behind the scenes often go unnoticed.' Such is also the case with Sarah Treem. The lady behind the sudden and dynamic change in story-telling on television is the creator and writer of the hit TV series The Affair. The distinctive narrative structure garnered a lot of buzz among critics and audiences alike.

But all one will remember is that Dominic West/Ruth Wilson show or all in all - The Affair. Despite receiving the Golden Globe for The Affair, not many remember the brilliant and fierce show creator. She also wrote the script for Season One of the hit TV series House of Cards.