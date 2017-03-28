The positive sentiment in the automobile market in India has seen a spurt in car sales with the passenger car segment recording a growth of 4.9 per cent in February 2017.

A quick glance at the list of top-selling cars released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in the country for the month of February shows that barring the three models from Maruti Suzuki, all other models on the list have registered positive growth.

Top 10 cars of February 2017

Rank Model February 2017 1 Alto 19524 2 Dzire 14039 3 WagonR 13555 4 Grand i10 12862 5 Swift 12328 6 Elite i20 10414 7 Kwid 9648 8 Celerio 8315 9 Baleno 7658 10 City 6318

As it has been for the past couple of years, the list is topped by Maruti Suzuki's unstoppable Alto, with sales of 19,524 units in February. However, the Alto recorded a drop in growth of 8 per cent when compared to the sales of February 2016.

Maruti's Dzire and Wagon R is featured in the second and third positions respectively in the list of top 10 passenger cars of February by clocking sales of 14,039 units and 13,555 respectively. The list of top five passenger cars is rounded off by the Grand i10 and Swift in fourth and fifth positions.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Elite i20 settled for the sixth slot in February 2017 and it recorded a sale of 10,414 units. Following it is the French carmaker Renault's entry-level model the Kwid in seventh position with 28 per cent growth over the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki's Celerio witnessed year-on-year growth of 62 per cent and came in eighth in February 2017. In the ninth slot is Marti Suzuki's Baleno premium hatchback with sales of 7,658 units.

Honda's City made it back to the list in February 2017 with sales 6,318 units and unseated Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki topped the chart with six models, while Hyundai's two and Renault's and Honda's one model each completed the list of top 10 passenger cars of February 2017.

Related