The previous month, before the implementation of GST, many carmakers were seen offering huge discounts for their fleets. In a positive response, many buyers too put their money in to purchase new cars. However, the spiked up sales have not changed the equation of the top 10 passenger vehicle list based on sales.

The fight for ninth

As usual, Maruti Suzuki models sealed the top spots while Hyundai made a huge jump. However, the battle for the ninth place is the highlight in the last month's list. Tata Tiago is the 10th best selling car in June with 5,438 unit sales according to a report in ET Auto. Interestingly, Tata hatchback missed the ninth spot narrowly to the Renault's wonder kid, the Kwid. Renault hatchback sold 5,439 units and is the lead with a mere one unit over the Tiago.

SUVs show strength in 8th and 7th

SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sealed eighth and seventh spot, respectively. Hyundai SUV's sales were at 6,436 units while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza found 8,293 takers. Both SUVs are also best selling UVs in India.

Maruti Suzuki reigns in middle order

Maruti Suzuki models such as Swift, Baleno, WagonR and Dzire sealed the--sixth to third--spots, respectively. The Swift sales were 9,008 units while Baleno found 9,057 takers. Traditional best seller, WagonR sales were 10,668 units while newly updated Dzire compact sedan continued strong sales with 12,049 units.

Hyundai Grand 10 gains

Hyundai India's workhorse Grand i10 made a surprise move to the second spot with 12,317 unit sales while Maruti Suzuki Alto remained on top with 14,856 sales.

It needs to be noted that top-selling cars like Alto, Swift, Wagon R, Kwid and Creta saw a decline in sales in June over the same period last year. While cars like Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Tiago saw a steep rise in sales.