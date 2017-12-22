Maruti Suzuki and South Korean carmaker Hyundai dominated the list of top 10 bestselling passenger vehicles throughout the year 2017. And the month of November was not different, with the duo driving out the rest of the models from the list.

Maruti Suzuki topped the charts this time with seven of its models finding their way into the list, while the other three slots were taken by Hyundai models.

What comes as a surprise is the fact that old models such as Alto, Wagon R, Elite i20 and Celerio remain favourites of Indian buyers. In November 2017, Maruti Suzuki's long-reigning Alto is on top of the chart again with sales of 24,166 units, followed by the new Dzire compact sedan that saw sales of 18,560 units.

Also read: Car prices in 2018: Check out how much more you need to shell out to buy your favourite car next year

Maruti Suzuki's Baleno premium hatchback, Vitara Brezza compact SUV, Wagon R and Swift hold the third to sixth positions again, while Hyundai's Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta SUV grabbed the seventh to ninth slots.

Maruti Suzuki sold 17,769 units of the Baleno, 14,458 units of the Vitara Brezza, 14,038 units of the Wagon R and 13,337 units of the Swift in November 2017.

The numbers of the Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta are 13,249 units, 10,236 units and 8,528 units, respectively.

The Celerio hatchback of Maruti Suzuki is in the 10th spot with sales of 8,437 units.

Also read: December car discounts 2017: Check out offers on Hyundai Elite i20, Grand i10, new Xcent and more

Top 10 PV sold in November 2017