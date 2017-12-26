For motorcycling enthusiasts, the year 2017 has been a good one. Apart from countless face-lifted models and new variants to the existing models, automakers have launched a sizeable number of new bikes in India.

New bike models have been launched across the segments that include commuter bikes, cruiser bikes, supersport bikes and adventure bikes. We have compiled a list top 10 new bikes launched in India this year.

Suzuki Intruder 150

Suzuki launched the lower-displacement Intruder 150 in India on November 7 with a price tag of Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom Delhi). The baby Intruder gets the same Gixxer engine with 14bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm and features telescopic front suspension and monoshock rear suspension. The design of the new Intruder 150 is inspired by the bigger sibling, the Intruder M1800.

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Motor Company launched its much-awaited Apache RR 310 in India at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) on December 6. The motorcycle is TVS' foray into premium motorcycles and boasts superior performance and expressive design. TVS Apache RR 310 gets 312cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 34 hp of power and 27.3 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It boasts of a top speed of 160kmph and accelerates from 0-to-60kmph in just 2.09 seconds.

DSK Benelli 302R

DSK Benelli launched its 302R, the full faired entry level bike on July 25. The Benelli 302R, which is known as Tornado 302 in the global market has been priced at Rs 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by an in-line two-cylinder DOHC unit that develops 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm that also does duty in the TNT 300. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

Yamaha Fazer 25

India Yamaha Motor launched much-awaited quarter-litre motorcycle, the Fazer 25 on August 21 for Rs 1,29,335 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The full faired sibling of the FZ25 is powered by a 249cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that develops 19bhp of power at 8,000rpm and maximum torque of 20Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Auto launched smaller capacity naked sports bike, the Pulsar NS160 at Rs 80,627 (ex-showroom Delhi) in July. Powering the new Pulsar NS160 is a 160.3-cc single-cylinder engine churning out 15.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Unfortunately, Bajaj does not even offer single-channel ABS in the new Pulsar NS160.

KTM 250 Duke

KTM India has launched the new range of Duke Street bikes in February this year and 250 Duke came as a surprise addition. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the youngest member of the Versys family of adventure touring bikes, the Versys-X 300 at Rs 4,60,000 (ex-showroom) on November 27. The bike comes with off-road friendly bits which is ideal for adventure biking. The Versys-X 300 is powered by a parallel twin-cylinder 296cc mill that already powers the smaller Ninja and Z models. The mill churns out 39bhp at 11,500rpm and 25.7Nm of torque at 10,000rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

Ducati SuperSport

Italian sports bike maker Ducati launched its SuperSport, an entry-level sports bike at Rs 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on September 22. Available in two variants -- Supersport and SuperSport S, the fully faired sports-styled motorcycle is designed for everyday usage. It draws power from a 937cc Testastretta motor borrowed from Hypermotard 939, fitted to the sports bike's trellis frame. It delivers 110hp at 9,000rpm and torque curve that peaks at 96.7Nm at 6,500rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Honda Africa Twin

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched flagship adventure-tourer motorcycle, the CRF1000L Africa Twin at Rs 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom) on May 15. The adventure bike is powered by a 998cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank and uni-cam. The engine develops 94bhp at 7,500rpm and 98Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It has been globally offered with six-speed DCT automatic transmission.

MV Agusta Brutale 800

Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta launched the new Brutale 800 with a price tag of Rs 15.59 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India on July 19. Brutale 800 is the new most affordable superbike from MV Agusta's stable in India. The naked motorcycle draws power from an inline 3-cylinder 798cc engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, which can churn out 110hp of power and 83Nm of torque. The motorcycle comes mated to a six-speed transmission and can attain a top speed of 237kmph.