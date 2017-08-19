Of the 140 cities surveyed worldwide, Melbourne in Australia has topped the list of world's most liveable cities. The Australian city has been named as the most liveable cities in the world for the seventh time in a row.

With 97.5 percent, Melbourne has taken the top spot and it is closely followed by Austrian capital Vienna. The difference between the two cities is just 0.1 percentage points. Canada's Vancouver and Toronto have been named as the third and fourth most liveable cities in the world with 97.3 percent and 97.2 percent, respectively.

Another Canadian city, Calgary, and Australia's Adelaide have rounded up the top five positions with 96.6 percent. The cities in Canada and Australia dominate the list 10 most liveable cities in the world, according to The Global Liveability Report 2017.

The data was calculated based on the rating assigned to 140 cities. "Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education; and infrastructure. Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable. For qualitative indicators, a rating is awarded based on the judgment of in-house analysts and in-city contributors. For quantitative indicators, a rating is calculated based on the relative performance of a number of external data points," The Global Liveability Report said.

Australia's Perth, New Zealand's Auckland, Finland's Helsinki and Germany's Hamburg complete the top 10 list.

The liveability report also named the 10 least liveable cities in the world and Ukraine's Kiev has topped the list with 47.8 percent. The list also features Pakistan's Karachi city as the fourth least liveable city and Bangladesh's Dhaka city as the seventh least liveable city in the world.

Check out the photos of the top 10 liveable cities below.

Melbourne in Australia 

Melbourne
Prix at Albert Park on March 14, 2015 in Melbourne
An aerial view of the track including Albert Park Lake during qualifying for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 14, 2015 in MelbourneMark Thompson/Getty Images

Vienna in Austria 

Vienna
A general view of Vienna showing the River Danube from the UEFA European Football Championship hot air balloonUlli Michel/Getty Images

Vancouver in Canada

Vancouver
Visitors to Capilano Park look out at the pointed peaks of The Lions covered in snow in North Vancouver, British Columbia December 14, 2012.Reuters

Toronto in Canada 

Toronto
The sun rises over the CN tower and the skyline in Toronto, July 19, 2013.Reuters

 Calgary in Canada 

Calgary
Fireworks explode over the city of Calgary at the closing ceremony of the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.Steve Powell/Allsport/ Getty Images

Adelaide in Australia 

Adelaide
Waves crash into the rocks near a public footpath at Brighton Beach on September 29, 2016 in Adelaide, Australia.Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Perth in Australia 

Perth
Kayakers paddle on the Swan River past the Perth city skyline June 1, 2008. Picture taken June 1, 2008.Reuters

Auckland in New Zealand 

Auckland
An aerial view of Auckland Harbour and the Sky Tower and the Harbour Bridge on October 7, 2011 in Auckland, New Zealand.David Rogers/Getty Images

Helsinki in Finland 

Helsinki
An HKL company's tram of Line 4T passes in Helsinki's main street Mannerhejmintie on January 20, 2010.OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images

Hamburg in Germany 

Hamburg
A Kindergarten group walks through a park on an autumn day in central Hamburg October 16, 2009.Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 