Of the 140 cities surveyed worldwide, Melbourne in Australia has topped the list of world's most liveable cities. The Australian city has been named as the most liveable cities in the world for the seventh time in a row.

With 97.5 percent, Melbourne has taken the top spot and it is closely followed by Austrian capital Vienna. The difference between the two cities is just 0.1 percentage points. Canada's Vancouver and Toronto have been named as the third and fourth most liveable cities in the world with 97.3 percent and 97.2 percent, respectively.

Another Canadian city, Calgary, and Australia's Adelaide have rounded up the top five positions with 96.6 percent. The cities in Canada and Australia dominate the list 10 most liveable cities in the world, according to The Global Liveability Report 2017.

The data was calculated based on the rating assigned to 140 cities. "Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education; and infrastructure. Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable. For qualitative indicators, a rating is awarded based on the judgment of in-house analysts and in-city contributors. For quantitative indicators, a rating is calculated based on the relative performance of a number of external data points," The Global Liveability Report said.

Australia's Perth, New Zealand's Auckland, Finland's Helsinki and Germany's Hamburg complete the top 10 list.

The liveability report also named the 10 least liveable cities in the world and Ukraine's Kiev has topped the list with 47.8 percent. The list also features Pakistan's Karachi city as the fourth least liveable city and Bangladesh's Dhaka city as the seventh least liveable city in the world.

Check out the photos of the top 10 liveable cities below.

Melbourne in Australia