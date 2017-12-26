The year 2017 has been rough for Bollywood in terms of box office collections. While there are many reasons to credit the decreasing footfalls in theatres, these Hindi movies have somehow managed to pull the moviegoers to the cinema halls and raked in moolah at the box office. Check out the top 10 movies that have emerged as the highest grossers of the year.

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion

After the huge success of Baahubali - The Beginning, there was a lot of anticipation and curiosity among the fans who wanted to know the answer to the million dollar question why Katappa killed Baahubali? The movie not only became the highest grossing Indian cinema till date but also put

its foot down by setting new benchmarks for the Hindi dubbed version. It collected Rs 501 crore during its entire lifetime with its dreamy run.

Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's formula worked again when they collaborated for their successful Golmaal franchise for the fourth time. The franchise, which has been entertaining the moviegoers for more than a decade, lived upto the mark and managed to tickle the funny bones of the viewers. The movie emerged as the second highest grosser of 2017 by collecting Rs 205 crore in its entire run at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, which released last Friday (December 22), has already found its way to the list of top 10 grossers of 2017 with its dreamy run at the box office. It has crossed Rs 150 crore in just four days of its release and has been dominating the box office.

The movie has earned Rs 151.47 crore and it might dethrone Golmaal Again lifetime box office collections to claim the number 2 position in the list in the following week. If the movie keeps the momentum, it might go neck-to-neck to compete with Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion and challenge the numero uno position in the days to come.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's most touted film of the year Raees is the fourth highest grossers of 2017. The movie, which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, became popular among the masses who flocked the theatres to watch their favourite superstar in a gangster role. The movie collected Rs 139 crore despite getting clashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office.

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan proved star power with Judwaa 2 and gave a shout out that he is one of the bankable stars among the young lots in Bollywood who has found his way into the hearts of the moviegoers. The movie, which was an official remake of David Dhawan's Judwaa (1997) starring Salman Khan, Rambha and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, received the same love from the viewers who enjoyed watching the original part back in the 90s. Judwaa 2, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, earned Rs 138 crore at the box office in its entire run.

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil was one of the most-awaited movies which locked horns with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees at the box office. And there's no doubt that the movie gave its best shot in the box office battle and earned Rs 127 crore at the ticket window. It has secured sixth position in the list of top 10 grossers of 2017.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha was one of the movies in 2017 which highlighted the issue of open defecation to spread awareness among the people of our country. The movie, which was a satirical take on the issue with an unusual love story, struck the right chord with the moviegoers and collected Rs 125 crore at the box office. It grabbed the number seven position in the list.

Tubelight

Tubelight may have been one of the most disappointing movies of Salman Khan's till date, but the Dabangg Khan's star power and huge fan following still acted like a magnet which pulled audiences to the theatres in the initial week of its release. The movie collected Rs 121 crore during its entire lifetime and secured the eighth position in the list.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Another franchise that worked in the year 2017 is Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt once again managed to impress the moviegoers with their fun and loving chemistry after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The movie earned Rs 117 crore during its entire run.

Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay Kumar's second film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the year 2017. The movie, which is a sequel to Jolly LLB (2013) starring Arshad Warsi, earned Rs 117 crore during its run at the box office.