The flashy Indian guru of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, who has millions of followers, was convicted of rape by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday and could face a jail term.

His supporters went on a rampage soon after the verdict and at least 30 people were killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the self-styled "godman", lovingly known as Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan by his followers.

