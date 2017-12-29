Smartphone manufacturers nowadays are focusing more on bringing out quality camera features. Whenever a new smartphone is launched, the buyers initially look for its front and back camera specifications.

Smartphones with two cameras at the back have been existing in the market since 2011. Today, the dual rear camera technology has become a mainstream feature of all flagship smartphones. With an ever-increasing need for dual rear camera phones, manufacturers are on a run to deliver best camera features.

The following 10 smartphones capture the best images through their dual rear cameras.

1. Apple iPhone X

Rear Camera: 12MP + 12MP

Front Camera: 7MP

RAM & Storage: 3GB, 64GB internal

Size: 5.8 inches

OS: iOS 11.1.1

Processor: Apple A11 Bionic, Hexa-core 2.39 GHz

Battery: Li-Ion 2712 mAh, non-removable

Price: 88,899.00

BUY NOW

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Rear Camera: 12MP + 12MP

Front Camera: 8MP

RAM & Storage: 6GB, 64GB internal

Size: 6.3 inches

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core

Battery: Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery, non-removable

Price: 67,900.00

BUY NOW

3. OnePlus 5T

Rear Camera: 16MP + 20MP

Front Camera: 16MP

RAM & Storage: 6GB, 64GB internal

Size: 6.01 inches

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core

Battery: Li-Po 3300 mAh battery, non-removable

Price: 32,999.00

BUY NOW

4. Nokia 8

Rear Camera: 13MP + 13MP

Front Camera: 13MP

RAM & Storage: 4GB, 64GB internal

Size: 5.3 inches

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat, upgradable to AndroidOreo

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Octa core

Battery: 3090mAh2, non-removable

Price: 36,999.00

BUY NOW

5. Lenovo K8 Note

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 13MP

RAM & Storage: 4GB, 64GB internal

Size: 5.5 inches

OS: Android 7.1.1, Nougat

Processor: Helio X23 10-core 2.3GHz, 64-Bit

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

M.R.P.: 13,999.00 | Price: 12,999.00

BUY NOW

6. Moto G5S Plus

Rear Camera: 13MP + 13MP

Front Camera: 8MP

RAM & Storage: 4GB, 64GB internal

Size: 5.5 inches

OS: Android 7.1, Nougat

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz octa-core

Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery, non-removable

M.R.P.: 16,999.00 | Price: 15,999.00

BUY NOW

7. Xiaomi Mi A1

Rear Camera: 12MP + 12MP

Front Camera: 5MP

RAM & Storage: 4GB, 64GB internal

Size: 5.5 inches

OS: Android 7.1.2, Nougat; planned upgrade: Android One

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, max 2.0GHz

Battery: Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery, non-removable

Price: 14,999.00 | Sale: 13,999.00

BUY NOW

8. Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Rear Camera: 12MP + 12MP

Front Camera: 8MP

RAM & Storage: 6GB, 128GB internal

Size: 5.7-inch

OS: Android 7.0 +EMUI5.1

Processor: HUAWEI Kirin 960 | Octa-core

Battery: 4000 mAh, non-removable

M.R.P.: 29,999.00 | Price: 25,999.00

BUY NOW

9. Lenovo K8 Plus

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 8MP

RAM & Storage: 3GB, 32GB internal

Size: 5.2 inches

OS: Android 7.1.1, Nougat; planned upgrade: Android Oreo

Processor: MediaTek MTK Helio P25 Octa Core 2.5 GHz

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh battery, non-removable

Price: 10,999.00 | Sale: 9,999.00

BUY NOW

10. Honor 7X

Rear Camera: 16MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

RAM & Storage: 4GB, 64GB internal

Size: 5.93 inches

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659, octa-core

Battery: Li-Po 3340 mAh battery, non-removable

Price: 15,999.00

BUY NOW