As in previous months, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has topped the chart of top selling cars in India looking at the returns of September 2017. The carmaker continued its grip with six of its models taking the top six positions.

Once again, the new Dzire occupied the top slot surpassing the sales of Alto in the month of September. Dzire recorded 34,305 units of sales last month, registering 80 percent growth on year-on-year.

Alto took the second spot with sales of 23,830 units, while Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Wagon R round off the top five list. Baleno found 16,238 buyers in September 2017, while Vitara Brezza and Wagon R attracted 14,649 and 14,099 buyers, respectively.

Taking the sixth slot is another Maruti Suzuki model -- Swift. The popular hatchback grabbed the position with sales of 13,268 units. Thereafter, the seventh to ninth positions went to models from South Korean car maker Hyundai.

Hyundai's Grand i10 occupied the seventh slot by posting 13,193 units of sales, while Elite i20 and Creta managed to get the eighth and ninth spots with sales of 11,574 and 9,292 units, respectively.

Renault's popular Kwid came tenth with sales of 9,099 units.

Top 10 cars sold in September 2017