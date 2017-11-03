For another month running, Maruti Suzuki — the country's largest carmaker — once again scooped the top honours for the most number of cars sold in October 2017.

The company's six models made it to the list of top 10 cars sold in India last month, of which four models found a place in the top five!

The new Dzire continued to top the charts for the third straight month, outnumbering all-time favourite Alto. The Dzire sales in October 2017 stood at 20,610 while the Alto was pushed down to the second slot with 19947 units sold.

Maruti's premium hatchback Baleno came in third with sales of 14,538 units. Next on the charts was Hyundai Grand i10, which posted sales of 14,417 units.

In the fifth, sixth and seventh positions were again models from Maruti Suzuki. The company's tall-boy hatchback WagonR was in the fifth slot with sales of 13,043 while the Celerio and the Swift occupied the sixth and seventh spots.

The sales of Celerio in October were higher than the Swift hatchback, probably in anticipation of the launch of the new Swift at the Auto Expo 2018.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Elite i20 also found a place in the most cars sold list for October 2017 and came in eighth with sales of 9,484 units.

Renault's most-sold car last month was its Kwid hatchback, while Tata's Tiago became the only model from the company's stable to make it to the list. The Kwid recorded sale of 8,136 units in October, and the Tiago rounded off the table with sale of 6,990 units.

Source: ET Auto