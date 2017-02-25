Google cruise ship on internet, and pronto comes the definition: A large ship that carries people on voyages for pleasure, typically calling in at several places. Pleasure being the operative word here.

A cruise ship is a total package replete with royal experience, amazing delicacies, awesome music and co-travellers who share a hedonistic philosophy.

With the popularity of cruise ships gaining steam at the dawn of the century, mega-ships with floating skyscrapers stance have become one of the most sought-after tourist destinations.

Here is the list of world's top 10 cruise vessels ranked on the basis of gross tonnage.

10. Freedom of the Seas

The Freedom of the Seas is the cruise ship of Royal Caribbean International, a cruise line brand founded in Norway and based in Miami, Florida, United States. The ship has room for 3,634 passengers and 1,300 crew across its fifteen passenger decks. The cruise ship is 338.94 metre long and weighs 154,407 gross tonne. The ship boasts of an interactive water play area on the pool deck, a dedicated 24-hour pizza venue, and an expanded main dining room.

9. Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Epic, from the Norwegian Cruise Line, was the third largest cruise ship in the world when it first hit the waters. The Epic has 4,100 passenger berths and is fitted with protruding cabins overlooking the blue expanse. The cruise ship has also introduced 100 square foot interior studio cabins for solo passengers, including a shared private 'Living Room' for socialising. The Epic is 329.45 metre long and weighs 155,873 gross tonnage.

8. Liberty of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International's Liberty of the Seas was flagged off in May 2007. The Liberty boasts of 15-decks capable to accommodate 3,634 passengers and 1,360 crew members. It is 338.91 metre long, 56.08 metre wide, and cruises at 40 kmph. The 155,889 gross tonnage comes with extensive sports facilities including the FlowRider onboard wave generator for surfing, an interactive water play area for children, a full-sized volleyball / basketball court, an ice skating rink, a boxing ring, and a fitness centre.

7. Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Escape of Norwegian Cruise Line is in service since October 2015. The cruise ship has 20 decks to accommodate 4,266 passengers and 1,733 crew members. It has 165,300 gross tonnage in weight and measures 325.9 metre in length.

6. Ovation of the Seas

Yet another Royal Caribbean International cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas is the sixth biggest at present. Ovation of the Seas entered service on April 14, 2016 and has 18 decks. It can accommodate 4,905 passengers and weighs 168,666 gross tonnage. Ovation of the Seas measures 348 metre in length and a cruising speed of 41 kmph.

5. Anthem of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas was delivered to Royal Caribbean on April 10, 2015 by Meyer Werft, Papenburg, Germany. The cruise ship has 20 passenger-accessible decks, 8 of which feature balcony staterooms overlooking the ocean. It can accommodate 4,905 passengers and weighs 168,666 gross tonnage. Anthem has a length of 348 metre and a cruising speed of 41kmph.

4. Quantum of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. It spent its inaguaral season in Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey and was later repositioned to China as its base. For its relocation to Shanghai, RCI has increased the size of the casino, incorporated a high-rollers room in the music hall, and modified menus with more Asian food. A Kung Fu Panda-themed noodle bar was added to the pool deck. Quantum of the Seas has 16 passenger-accessible decks, 8 of which feature balcony staterooms. It weighs 168,666 gross tonnage and has a length of 347.08 metres.

3. Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas conducts Caribbean cruises from its home port of Port Canaveral in Cape Canaveral, Florida. When it entered service on 2009, Oasis of the Seas was the largest cruise ship in the world. The ship features a zip-line, a casino, a miniature golf course, multiple night clubs, several bars and lounges, a karaoke club, comedy club, five swimming pools, volleyball and basketball courts, theme parks and nurseries for children. The gross tonnage of Oasis of the Seas stands at 225,282 and has a length of 361.6 mertres. The maximum occupancy of the ship is 6,296 members with a cruising speed of 41.9 kmph.

2. Allure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas is an Oasis-class (top class) cruise ship owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International. Allure is a tad 50 millimetres longer than the Oasis of the Seas (There's a back story). Allure is 362 metre long and has a gross tonnage of 225,282. The cruise ship features a two-deck dance hall, a theatre with 1,380 seats, an ice skating ring, 7 distinct 'neighborhoods', and 25 dining options, including the first Starbucks coffee shop at sea. The ship has 16 passenger decks. Muralist Clarissa Parish did the interiors.

1. Harmony of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas of Royal Caribbean International is the largest passenger ship in the world, surpassing previous Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas. The ship started its service on May 15, 2016. Harmony's first destination was Southampton, England. The home port of Harmony of the Seas is Barcelona. The cruise ship has 2,747 staterooms and can accommodate 5,479 guests. The Harmony boasts of 'Ultimate Abyss, a dry slide at the stern of the ship and the 'Perfect Storm' water slides.

The ship also boasts of a series of amenities including a spa and fitness centre, 4 swimming pools and 10 hot tubs, casino with a full selection of slot machines and table games, Aqua theatre, Bionic Bar, where drinks are made solely by two robotic arms, two rock climbing walls, full-size basketball court, miniature golf course and ping pong tables. Harmony is 362.12 metre long and weighs 226,963 gross tonnage.