The Indian automobile market continues to remain under pressure due to demonetisation. The move by the Centre had resulted in a blip in the sales of cars in December 2016. Among the top 10 passenger cars sold in December 2016, only Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Eon clocked a growth in sales.

According to the list published by ET Auto, though Maruti Suzuki Alto, held the top spot again with a sales of 17,351 units, the model marked a de-growth of 23 percent from its previous sales in the same month in 2015. While Maruti Suzuki models Dzire and Swift took the second and third spots selling 14,643 units and 14,538 units respectively, Hyundai Grand i10 retained the fifth spot. In December 2016, Hyundai sold 10,519 units of Grand i10.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest carmaker topped the list with six models in December 2016 with its premium hatchback Baleno settling for the sixth spot selling 9,486 units while Celerio took the ninth spot at 7,189 units, taking the tally of Maruti's models to six in the top ten list.

French carmaker Renault's small car Kwid grabbed the seventh position in the list with a growth of 28 percent selling 8,797 units while the Elite i20 and Eon from Hyundai grabbed the eighth and tenth positions with 8,450 units and 6,790 units respectively. Hyundai Eon has made it to the list after a gap of nine months since its appearance in the February 2016 list.