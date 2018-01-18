Priyanka Chopra just turned up the temperatures in New York when she was spotted kissing her Quantico co-star Alan Powell. Holding the actor by his waist, the actress laid the passionate smooch in the cold night.

Well, before you get the idea that the two could be the next hot couple in town, let's just clarify that the embrace was part of a scene she is filming for her show Quantico season 3.

Also read: Serena Williams or Priyanka Chopra, meet the women likely to be Meghan Markle's bridesmaids at royal wedding

Going by the pictures, the kiss was intense and could set the small screen on fire. Looking bold in black, PC put up a glamorous look for the shot. As seen in the pictures, Chopra sported a daring thigh-high slit black Versace gown in the cold evening.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page ?? (@pcourheartbeat) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:22am PST

A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:13am PST

The actress, who is filming for the hit TV show's third season, has been flaunting her stunning new avatar on Instagram. Chopra is seen sporting shorter curlier locks in the third season as compared to her straight shoulder length hair-do in the second one.

A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:14am PST

She slipped into a pair of black strapped heels that were in sync with her dress. Chopra added a hint of hotness to her attire when she dabbed on a bold red lipstick for the scene.

A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:14am PST

A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:14am PST

In the scene, Chopra is seen grabbing Powell and planting the kiss. While this is the first hot update from the season 3, this isn't the first time that Chopra has gone bold for the show.

Previously, Chopra was seen making out with Ryan Booth (Jake Mclaughlin) in the car and in the bathroom.

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva has been sharing numerous photos from behind-the-scenes of the show. She recently shared an image of a corpse informing fans about her "job." Chopra has also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and it appeared that the photos were taken on the same night as the passionate kiss scene was shot. Take a look:

Quantico season 3 is expected to kick-off events ended in season 2 finale. ABC is yet to announce the air date.