Sexy and controversial Poonam Pandey is back with her 2017 Christmas video, or "erotic Christmas" video as titled by her, and rightly so.

Like last year, Poonam came up with a Christmas special video this year as well, and as expected, it is simply too hot to handle. The sizzling model-turned-actress is seen flaunting her curves in the most sensual manner possible.

In certain sequences of the video, Poonam even went completely topless, flaunting major side-boobs. In other shots, she grabbed eyeballs with her seductive poses and teased the viewers from different angles.

It also has a beautiful slow song being played in the background that goes perfectly with the steamy video. As soon as Poonam shared the video on social media, her fans went berserk. While most of her fans complimented her video saying that she just turned winter hot, some other over-excited fans asked her to go completely nude in her next video.

However, there are many others who opined that her last year's Christmas video was better than this. Last year, she had come up with another seductive video titled "Jingle Boobs". Nonetheless, Poonam certainly knows how to grab attention, and she hardly misses any chance to do so.

She had been building up the excitement among fans regarding this new video by sharing some steamy stills from the video itself. Just yesterday Poonam had shared a topless picture that had made fans extremely excited for the final video. Well, Poonam has her own way of wishing Merry Christmas to her fans, who certainly like it.

Earlier, Poonam had created a major controversy during 2011 cricket world cup when she announced that she would strip if India wins the title. Although India won the cup, Poonam did not fulfill her promise as BCCI refused to give permission. However, that episode gave her much limelight.

Watch Poonam's latest "Erotic Christmas" video here: