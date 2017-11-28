Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently came back to India, and has been getting all the love she deserves. She is still being talked about on social media for winning the prestigious title.

Even YouTube is filled with videos about the latest Miss World. Different videos ranging from her workouts to her winning speech are available on the site.

However, one video that grabbed our attention is titled "Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Oops Moment". Yes, the video claims Manushi suffered a terrible wardrobe malfunction recently. But this is fake: The woman who actually suffered the "oops" moment in the video is not Manushi.

The video, which also has a voice-over, claims Manushi suffered a horrible wardrobe malfunction while walking on the ramp at an event in Mumbai. The video shows a bikini-clad woman walking the ramp, and suddenly her bikini bottoms go loose.

The model is seen somehow managing not to lose the piece of cloth completely, thus saving her modesty.

The video actually features Miss Guarico 2008 during the swimsuit competition for the Miss Venezuela contest.

It was Hildaly Dominguez who had actually suffered one of the worst wardrobe malfunctions ever caught on camera.

Although she could not win the pageant, Hildaly was heartily praised for the way she managed the situation.

Nonetheless, what is shocking here is how the YouTube channel very tactfully made this fake video about Manushi. Although it is clearly seen in the video that the woman is wearing a sash with the word "Guarico", anyone not paying attention to this detail might believe the video is real.

Published on November 21, the YouTube video has already garnered over 20,000 views. It has also garnered some comments slamming the channel for making such a fake video about the latest Miss World.