Tony Blair pays tribute to Martin McGuiness

  • March 21, 2017 21:44 IST
    By ITN
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to the late Martin McGuinness, who died died aged 66 on 21 March. The former IRA leader turned peacemaker had been at the centre of the power-sharing government following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, an agreement that then Prime Minster Tony Blair was involved in.
