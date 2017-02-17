Tony Blair attempts to rally pro-EU campaigners in anti-Brexit speech

  • February 17, 2017 17:54 IST
    By ITN
Tony Blair attempts to rally pro-EU campaigners in anti-Brexit speech Close
The former UK prime minister urged Remain voters to rise up during his speech in London on 17 February. Blair added that he believes many Leave voters voted without knowledge of the terms of Brexit.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular