There are a few weeks left until the new TV show, Tomorrow With You, replaces tvN's popular drama Goblin and fans are extremely excited as the release date is coming closer. There is a new teaser that just got released and it is filled with both cute and romantic moments.

Featuring Lee Je Hoon and Shin Min Ah, the show is directed by Yoo Je-won. The filming of the show began September 2016. Previously, actor Lee Min-Ki declined the offer to play the lead male character as he was involved in a media scandal at that time. Also, actress Han Ji-Min was first offered the lead female role, but she also turned down the offer.

The synopsis of the TV series reads below (according to Viki.com):

The story is about Yoo So Joon, a time-traveler who owns a real estate company worth 200 billion won. When he sees his future self-living unhappy, he decides to avoid that fate by marrying Song Ma Rin without love. While their start is a fake marriage, he sees that his wife gets hurt because of him, and it starts to distress him. The story is about him slowly falling in love with her, despite marrying her for selfish and loveless reasons.

According to a report of Soompi, the show producer praised these two leading actors' chemistry, "These two are very desirable actors from a producer's point-of-view. I don't know what their limits are."

"They melt into every scene very well. I can't help but praise them for their chemistry," he further added.

Tomorrow With You goes on air on Friday, February 3 at 8 pm KST ON tvN. Watch the teaser below.