tvN's new time traveller romantic drama Tomorrow With You, which is replacing another popular k-drama Goblin, will release on February 3. Recently, the lead actor of Tomorrow With You Lee Jae Hoon said he had for a long time wished to work with the lead actress of the series, Shin Min Ah.

According to allkpop.com, the actor admitted that he almost waited for ten years to get a chance to work with Shin Min Ah.

"So I thought if I could work with this actress within a love story, it would be nice. I really, really wanted to meet her, so when I got the chance to meet her, I was incredibly happy," he said.

The actor continued saying, "In romance, the chemistry with the other person is very important, and Min Ah made me feel very comfortable on set, plus she made me laugh a ton with just the way she was, which helped me to become engrossed in my character and act him out well."

The synopsis of the series:

The story is about Yoo So Joon, a time-traveler who owns a real estate company worth 200 billion won. When he sees his future self-living unhappy, he decides to avoid that fate by marrying Song Ma Rin without love. While their start is a fake marriage, he sees that his wife gets hurt because of him, and it starts to distress him. The story is about him slowly falling in love with her, despite marrying her for selfish and loveless reasons.

When a reporter asked Lee Je Hoon since when did he want to work with the actress, he quipped, "Let's see, for about 10 years?"

Tomorrow With You premieres on February 3 on tvN at 8 pm KST.