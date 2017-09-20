The first trailer for Tomb Raider, based on the 2013 Tomb Raider video game series reboot and its 2015 sequel, has been unveiled. The movie will see actress Alicia Vikander playing the role of Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie was seen in the 2001 and 2003 movies based on her.

The first trailer for the Tomb Raider movie follows Lara Croft. She is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was barely a teen.

Determined to forge her own path, Lara refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone.

Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

However, her mission will not be an easy one: Just reaching the island will take her on an extremely treacherous path.

Watch the trailer for Tomb Raider below.

The first trailer looks promising as it is filled with perilous adventure. And, the action sequences are heavily influenced by the 2013 video game reboot.

Speaking of her character, The Danish Girl star said at the Toronto International Film Festival: "It's about being young, and not really knowing what kind of life is going to be in front of you. And you've been thrown questions about what you want to do, what you should do, and it's not an easy thing for a teenager to figure that out.

"There's a lot of pressure. It's a coming of age story with a known action character, and hopefully, we'll see some new aspects of her that we haven't seen before."

The movie also features Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walton Goggins, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Tomb Raider is slated to be released on March 16, 2018.