With the Tomb Raider reboot currently in the production, all the cast details are being unveiled slowly. Warner Bros. recently revealed the first look of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. The actress was seen sporting the iconic tank top and cargo pants of Lara Croft in the image.

Apart from the Swedish actress playing the role of Tomb Raider, the movie will feature the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor Hannah John-Kamen as the sixth lead. She will play the role of Alicia Vikander's flatmate and best friend.

Hannah is best known for her roles as Dutch in Killjoys. The actress will also be seen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi film Ready Player One.

Written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the film follows the 21-year-old Lara Croft who is searching for her father as he disappeared while she was still young.

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can't understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.

The movie will see Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), and Dominic West (The Affair) playing significant roles. Tomb Raider reboot is set to release on March 16, 2018.