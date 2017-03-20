Tom Watson calls out Unite for secret plans with Momentum

Labours Deputy Leader Tom Watson MP has called upon the head of Unite, to deny claims that union is preparing to fund a secret move to take over control of the party. Speaking in Westminster on 20 March, Watson also said an early General Election is looking increasingly likely because of the Prime Ministers legitimacy problem - not having been elected by voters or members of her party.
