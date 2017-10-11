Thor Ragnarok movie
YouTube Screenshot

Can someone please take away Mark Ruffalo's phone already! The actor has done enough damage for a lifetime this week and fans are finding The Incredible Hulk actor funnier in real life than in Marvel movies.

Days after he hosted a Facebook live mistakenly from the super secret Marvel photo shoot, Ruffalo accidentally began an Instagram live and leaked the first 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok during the world premiere.

Also Read: Oops! Mark Ruffalo DELETES Marvel's secret photoshoot clip starring Avengers, Guardians [VIDEOS+PHOTOS] 

After interacting with fans via the social media platform, the actor seems to have forgotten that the live cast was still running when he put the phone in his pocket. Soon, the premiere began and fans tuned in to listen to the starting portion of Thor 3.

Though it was just the audio, it didn't take long for fans to hop onto the bandwagon and tune into the session. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that about 2,500 followers tuned into the live cast and began commenting about the audio and the mistake Ruffalo has done.

In the audio, viewers could hear the crowd laughing and the dialogues from the movie were clearly audible. Soon, the audio cut off. It is not sure if the live session was disconnected on its own or if Ruffalo realised his mistake and stopped the session.

News about the mishap quickly reached Twitter and Marvel fans went on a rollercoaster ride taking a dig at Ruffalo's mistake. While a few begged live streamers, who recorded the session, to share the clip online, others began bid goodbye and take digs at the actor.

Numerous fans compared him with Tom Holland as well. During the promotions of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was revealed that Holland was bad at keeping secrets. Well, fans now believe that Ruffalo beat the Spider-Man actor at that.

It is to see how Marvel would react to the mistake. Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3 and critics have called the movie the best Thor movie yet.

Quick Links