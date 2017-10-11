Can someone please take away Mark Ruffalo's phone already! The actor has done enough damage for a lifetime this week and fans are finding The Incredible Hulk actor funnier in real life than in Marvel movies.

Days after he hosted a Facebook live mistakenly from the super secret Marvel photo shoot, Ruffalo accidentally began an Instagram live and leaked the first 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok during the world premiere.

After interacting with fans via the social media platform, the actor seems to have forgotten that the live cast was still running when he put the phone in his pocket. Soon, the premiere began and fans tuned in to listen to the starting portion of Thor 3.

Though it was just the audio, it didn't take long for fans to hop onto the bandwagon and tune into the session. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that about 2,500 followers tuned into the live cast and began commenting about the audio and the mistake Ruffalo has done.

In the audio, viewers could hear the crowd laughing and the dialogues from the movie were clearly audible. Soon, the audio cut off. It is not sure if the live session was disconnected on its own or if Ruffalo realised his mistake and stopped the session.

News about the mishap quickly reached Twitter and Marvel fans went on a rollercoaster ride taking a dig at Ruffalo's mistake. While a few begged live streamers, who recorded the session, to share the clip online, others began bid goodbye and take digs at the actor.

Numerous fans compared him with Tom Holland as well. During the promotions of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was revealed that Holland was bad at keeping secrets. Well, fans now believe that Ruffalo beat the Spider-Man actor at that.

Thanks Mark Ruffalo for beating @TomHolland1996 in a war to spoil marvel secrets — Madison Cain (@maddijocain) October 11, 2017

@TomHolland1996 how proud are you of @MarkRuffalo right now ??? — Madison Cain (@maddijocain) October 11, 2017

Marvel Studios just put Mark Ruffalo on the top spot for the most dangerous man on the roster. Dude spoils more than Holland these days lol. — marvelust (@marvelust_) October 11, 2017

mark ruffalo live streaming during the movie that hasn’t even released yet takes the cake — spooky mj ? (@tombabeholland) October 11, 2017

From photo shoot to Thor, @MarkRuffalo can you leak the Infinity War trailer? You’re my hero and my last hope. — sebastian barnes (@itsyourdadtony) October 11, 2017

mark ruffalo realizing he forgot to turn off the livestream and accidentally leaked the first 10 min of thor ragnarok audio IM DEAD KSHSKS pic.twitter.com/xREI2yXXQM — sue (@spideywomaw) October 11, 2017

Still can't believe I witnessed @MarkRuffalo butt dialing Instagram and live streaming the first minutes of #ThorRagnarok Im living guys pic.twitter.com/8ghDHJJoi1 — Giorgia (@ginger_cloud) October 11, 2017

@MarkRuffalo Mark, buddy, what happened with the live stream? You trying to give us Thor: Ragnarok - The Radio Play? All in good fun! #Hulk — Eric Kyle (@SirKyle88) October 11, 2017

I can't believe mark ruffalo live streamed the beginning fo thor:ragnarok he is truly marvel's worst nightmare I'm livin lmao — spooky heather ? (@deviIflames) October 11, 2017

It is to see how Marvel would react to the mistake. Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3 and critics have called the movie the best Thor movie yet.