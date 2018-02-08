Ahead of unveiling the first trailer today, Sony has dropped the first poster of Tom Hardy-led comic book movie Venom.

The Spider-Man spin-off has been under production over the last few months. But apart from a couple of behind-the-scene footages, it was not possible to get a sneak peek of the movie. So, fans must be eagerly waiting for the trailer.

Speaking of the trailer, Sony took to Twitter to announce that the trailer will be unveiled today, February 8. It is also likely to get attached to Black Panther movie once it hits the theatres.

There is no official time disclosed but we can expect the trailer to be released between 8 am – 12 pm ET (6.30 pm IST – 10.30 pm EST).

The trailer will be released on various social media platforms. One can also watch out this space to get the first glimpse of the trailer.

Recently, director Fleischer and actor Tom Hardy confirmed the sources of the movie during Sao Paulo's Comic-Con Experience 2017. The Sony-Marvel movie will be based on two '90s comics — a six-issue miniseries from 1993 'Lethal Protector' and a five-issue event from 1995 "Planet of the Symbiotes."

Besides Tom Hardy, other actors including Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott and Woody Harrelson have joined the Sony production. Recently rumors suggested that Spider-Man aka Tom Holland will also be featured in the Venom movie.

The Venom symbiote has already appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and many superheroes.

Venom once appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 in 2007, while the character was portrayed by Topher Grace.